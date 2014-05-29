Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of UAE Diabetes Market Opportunity Analysis 2018 market report to its offering

UAE, with one of the highest rates of Type 2 diabetes represents significant societal costs, in relation to morbidity, mortality and also lost productivity coupled with a huge burden on the healthcare system. It has been observed that the high prevalence of diabetes in the UAE is gradually taking its toll on the overall health of the nation and also risking the countrys economic well-being.



The total number of diabetes patients in UAE were e estimated around 0.75 Million in 2013. With factors such as obesity, rising sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diet acting in full force, it is expected that the number of diabetic patients in the UAE would grow at a CAGR of 4%-6%, which is double the growth rate of the global market. The number of diabetics in the UAE is expected to surpass 0.85 million by 2018.



The production of diabetes devices is not significant in the UAE. Only basic items such as syringes are manufactured in the UAE. Though the government is encouraging private entities and other public companies to increase the local domestic production sector, but the major hurdle is that UAE is not well equipped and does not posses the required capability to produce any high-tech equipment. The country is thus a net importer of devices used for diabetes care.



UAE Diabetes Market Opportunity Analysis 2018 gives comprehensive insight on following aspects related to pharmaceutical market:



Market Overview

Diabetes Prevalence

Diabetes Drug Market

Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

Diabetes Market Dynamics



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156537/uae-diabetes-market-opportunity-analysis-2018-.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###