Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "UAE Facility Management Market Analysis, 2020", the UAE Facility Management market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2020-25 owing to various initiatives taken by the government to boost tourism sector and surging investment in the construction sector, which have a strong impact on the tourism sector. In Dubai Tourism Strategy 2020, the government aims to attract 20 million visitors per year by 2020. Moreover, the host international events such as EXPO 2020, escalating spending towards the commercial and residential sector and increasing integration of technologies in facility management servicesare expected to promulgate the demand for facility management in the forecasted period.



Moreover, COVID-19 has a pessimistic impact on the growth of the facility management in UAE due to the lockdown imposition by the government which leads to shut down of various schools, offices, and hotels, etc., halt on various construction projects and suspension of tourism activity in the country. Thus, plummet in the growth of facility management market is foreseen in 2020. However, to in the near years, the government aims to investment more towards the infrastructural development and to attract major tourist in the near future in order to overcome the economic recession. Hence, this is anticipated to place a positive impact on the market growth on the forthcoming period.



Request Sample: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-sample/uae-facility-management-market.html?utm_source=releasewire&utm_medium=Pr



Based on End-User, commercial sector acquired the highest market share in UAE Facility Management Services market on account of boost in working population and rising investments in the commercial sector. Moreover, hospitality sector is also projected to grow at a subsequent rate in the coming year owing to the launch of various tourism plan to surge the tourism sector in the country. The host of EXPO 2020 in Dubai and upcoming of various hotel chain in the country is projected to bolster the demand for facility management in the coming years.



According to MarkNtel Advisors', the key players with a considerable market share in the UAE Facility Management market are EMRILL, Imdaad, Farnek, EFS, Khidmah, Al Shirawi, Interserve, Etisalat, Enovaetc.



About MarkNtel Advisors

MarkNtel Advisors is a leading research, consulting and data analytics firm that provides a wide range of strategic reports on diverse industry verticals to a substantial and varied client base that includes multinational corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals.



We specialize in niche industries and emerging geographies to support our clients in the formulation of strategies viz. Go to Market (GTM), product development, feasibility analysis, project scoping, market segmentation, competitive benchmarking, market sizing & forecasting, trend analysis, etc. in around 15 industry verticals to enable our clients in identifying attractive investment opportunities and maximizing ROI through an early mover advantage.