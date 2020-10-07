UAE HOSTESSES: A Reputable Modelling and Hostess Agency in the UAE

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- Bringing a perfect event to life, requires the input of professionals who know the nitty-gritty of event planning, and who are capable of leaving a lasting memory in the minds of attendees and visitors. These professionals are mostly host and hostess agencies, or modelling agencies, who ensure a professional execution of activities at events, and a smooth running of all processes. In Dubai, UAE, UAE HOSTESSES, a modelling and hostess agency based in the UAE, provides organizations, regardless of the event type and size, quality and right staffing that leaves a positive memory in the minds of attendees.



Answering a query, UAE HOSTESSES spokesperson commented, "At UAE Hostesses, we have a large pool of absolutely talented and professional individuals, prepared to take on any events, and make them leave a lasting positive memory in the minds of visitors. We provide solutions for private as well as public events, no matter what the size, and over the years, we have worked with both local and international brand names to get their events in motion, and to a successful wrap. Not only is our staff a good fit for any type of event, we also make it as a goal to not settle for anything short of wonderful, when it comes to providing our clients with the perfect solutions for their events. We also provide professional models for events."



By maintaining a strong reputation for providing internationally recognized models for various corporate events, UAE HOSTESSES have gone ahead to successfully complete a string of events for many top brands both locally and internationally. They take much pride in offering top models in terms of looks and personality to take charge of events, be it trade shows, road shows, product launches, fashion shows, and photo shoots. They are able to provide organizations with their highly professional male and female models for video shoots, films, or television programs, and many more. Organizations in need of Female Models in Dubai can be rest assured of quality services offered by UAE HOSTESSES.



The spokesperson continued, "We are a hostess agency that makes your events come alive, at the same time, helping you to leave unforgettable impressions on your guests. Our hostesses work regularly at exhibitions, red carpet events, conferences, sporting events and award ceremonies where they help to bring out your goals and aspirations for those events. Our hostesses can be hired to meet and greet your guests; giving them a warm welcome, managing your registration desk, providing valuable information to guests, and on the whole, taking care of your guests, and ensuring that everything goes off without any hassle. For any of your events, contact UAE HOSTESSES!"



To help them to achieve their purpose, UAE HOSTESSES have a diverse staff, are highly professional in their dealings, are punctual, and also maintain social responsibility. Organizations planning events where hostesses and models will come in handy, can consult with UAE HOSTESSES for their services.



