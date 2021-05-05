UAE HOSTESSES Is the Leading Staffing Solutions Company in the UAE

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- UAE HOSTESSES has shaped a reputation for revitalising corporate events with a range of specialised staffing solutions. The company provides exhibition staff, hostesses, models and promoters for all types and sizes of business, public and private events across the UAE. The talents handle all aspects of event staffing with grace and commitment to the client's bottom line. They can work for long hours, fit into any schedule and setting and stay professional and friendly. Over the years, the talents have set exacting standards in hospitality and customer satisfaction, helping UAE HOSTESSES evolve as one of the best event management companies in Dubai and beyond.



The spokesperson at UAE HOSTESSES stated, "UAE HOSTESSES is a Swiss-owned and Dubai-based company. The Swiss connection can be attributed to a young Swiss entrepreneur and founder, Sacha Christe. He took the UAE digital marketing niche by a storm with Emirates Graphic, the leading web design and marketing agency. He envisioned UAE Staff to allow ambitious youngsters an opportunity to make connections and showcase their talent to people who matter. What started as an experiment is now the leading staffing solutions provider in the UAE. From day one, we have been taking good care of our talents so that they can take good care of the event visitors."



UAE HOSTESSES continues to be the go-to source for personalised yet professional exhibition staffing solutions. Experienced, courteous and professional staffs are deployed to each exhibition. They pull together to ensure everything goes per plan and visitors enjoy the experience. The staff members greet visitors, escort them to the exhibition stalls and keep them informed and entertained. End-to-end concert management is UAE Staff's other core competency. The company takes care of everything, from security to crowd handling, with trademark professionalism. UAE Staff is equally efficient when it comes to running on schedule, impactful and smooth conferences.



The spokesperson further stated, "As one of the best event companies in Dubai, UAE HOSTESSES maintains a diverse talent pool. Our talents come from across the world, including India, the UK, France, Jordan, Russia, Egypt, Latin America, Africa and the Far East. That allows us to take on any corporate event, catering to guests worldwide and belittle language barriers. Simply put, no event is too big or too small for our expertise. We know one-size-fits-all solutions fail, as no two events are similar. Instead, we prefer customising solutions to client's needs. Plus, our prices are reasonable due to our belief that quality and prices should go hand in hand."



UAE HOSTESSES has been supporting model requirements comprehensively, thanks to a diverse talent pool. From a European model for the ramp to an Asian model for the cover of a corporate magazine, the company can support it. UAE Staff has a professional model management system in place to keep everything streamlined and deliver need-based solutions.



About UAE HOSTESSES

With a terrific track record, UAE HOSTESSES features among the top event organisers in Dubai. The company provides superior staffing solutions for exhibitions, conferences, concerts, and private or public events across the UAE. The solutions are personalised to the client's requirements and easy on the pocket.



Contact Information:



UAE HOSTESSES

Ocean Heights, Al Sufouh

Dubai Marina

Tel: +971 50 896 0865

Email: info@uaestaff.com

Website: http://uaestaff.com/