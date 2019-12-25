UAE HOSTESSES Offering the Best Event Staffing and Management Solutions in Dubai

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2019 -- UAE HOSTESSES was founded by two young Swiss entrepreneurs in Dubai. The agency focuses on providing high-quality staffing solutions for amazing events of its clients. UAE HOSTESSES manages a diverse team of hosts and hostesses that can make any event a roaring success. Whether it is a private event or corporate event, the agency supplies the best hosts and models for all. UAE Staff does meticulous event planning with a focus on every minute detail. The agency also has an elite reputation for providing internationally acclaimed models for events.



During an interview held at a fashion event, the spokesperson of UAE HOSTESSES revealed, "We have completed a host of events for many high-profile brands across the UAE. We work with the top models from different countries and backgrounds to serve the most discerning clientele. Our models are professionally trained, while we also keep discovering the new faces and train upcoming talents consistently. Our hosts and models add the perfect charm to events like exhibitions, trade shows, road shows, and fashion shows."



UAE HOSTESSES offers high-profile models for photo shoots, ramp walk and product launch events, as well as films, TV programs, and videos. These models are stringently evaluated on the parameters of their persona and appeal. This helps the agency in delivering the desired representation of any brand. Apart from that, UAE Staff coordinates all the activities at an exhibition or similar event where engaging the visitors can be difficult. The agency manages events of all sizes and types.



Additionally, the spokesperson shared, "We have warm and enthusiastic hostesses to greet our clients' guests and provide them with the most memorable and informative experience at any exhibition. Our professional staff also coordinates the ongoing activities at conferences and ensures that these are both impactful and on schedule. People always want a conference to be relevant, informative, and to be well-run. Similarly, our hosts and hostesses take care of guests at private events, while ensuring that everything goes off without a hitch for our clients."



While the clients of Uaestaff can get Dubai models female or male for brand promotion, they can also find cheerful hosts for their private events that need to be intimate and personal. Additionally, the agency provides staffing solutions to manage concerts where hundreds and even thousands of people get together to have fun and things can go a little chaotic. UAE Staff ensures that its clients' concerts are secure and well-executed to leave attendees with a lasting and pleasant impression.



