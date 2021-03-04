UAE HOSTESSES Provides Professional and Experienced Models for All Types of Events

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- UAE HOSTESSES is a model agency in Dubai that focuses on providing spectacular events with the quality staffing they deserve. They have a large and varied pool of talented and professional models prepared to organize all corporate events. The agency does not just provide clients with the faces and models that can best represent their companies, products, or services, but they make sure clients can count on them to provide exceptional solutions. With them, clients are sure to find the most qualified and attractive models in Dubai.



The company spokesperson said, "What makes us be among the trusted Dubai staffing agency is because of our hosting services. Our event hostesses in Dubai are highly qualified and competent. We always make sure that we carefully their professional background and hosting experience. Our hostesses can handle themselves in any event setting, ensuring guests are properly guided throughout the programme, and the business or company is represented excellently. Because communication is essential in these gatherings, our team can speak several languages. Fluency in different languages ensures our event hostesses in Dubai can communicate effectively with various guests and organizers, allowing them to do the job on a higher professional level."



Are you looking for a Dubai models agency? UAE HOSTESSES is one of the most professional agencies for male and female models. Their models are adept at adding glitz to various events that include product launches, roadshows, trade shows, fashion shows, and photoshoots. They are stringently evaluated on their persona's parameters and appeal to ensure the client's brand's desired representation. The team leaves no stone unturned to make every event successful with its professional delivery of services.



The company spokesperson added, "Our female hosts are well-trained and experienced in handling a myriad of events, including private events, corporate events, conferences and concert. The female host team comprise confident women from different nationalities. They can entertain and build rapport with potential clients and customers to promote our clients' brand or service and enhance the image of their brand and company."



Get Russian model in Dubai from UAE HOSTESSES. The model agency works with both the top local and internal models to serve the most discerning clientele. Whether a client needs a Russian model in Dubai to strut on the ramp or an Asian to grace the cover of their corporate magazine, he or she can get the most professionally trained Russian models from the agency. They have a huge database of talents, making them one of Dubai's best model agencies for male and female models. Moreover, they have an elite reputation for providing internationally acclaimed models for various corporate events.



About UAE HOSTESSES

UAE HOSTESSES provides professional models, exhibition staff, hostesses, and promoters for any corporate event in UAE. Those looking for an event agency in Dubai can contact the company.



Contact Details

Company Name: UAE HOSTESSES

Ocean Heights, Al Sufouh,

Dubai Marina

Telephone: +971 50 896 0865

Email: info@uaestaff.com

Website: https://uaestaff.com/