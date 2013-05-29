UAE LNG Export and Import Market: Outlook of Demand, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast, Capacity, Trades, Prices, Contracts and Structures to 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on UAE LNG Export and Import Markets (2012) Outlook of Demand, Capacity, Trades, Prices, Contracts and Market Structures to 2020. The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the UAE LNG Export and Import Market.



LNGReports’ comprehensive report on “UAE LNG Export and Import Markets (2012)-Outlook of Demand, Capacity, Trades, Prices, Contracts and Market Structures to 2020” is a detailed and complete analyzer of UAE LNG markets. The report provides profound analysis and complete data on each segment of UAE LNG value chain including fields, pipelines, liquefaction plants, trains, storage tanks and LNG carriers for existing and planned LNG terminals in UAE. The report forecasts natural gas and LNG production and demand to 2020.



The research work provides historical and forecasted liquefaction and storage capacity information of all existing and planned terminals between 2000 and 2020. Location, operator, technology,ownership, capital investments, construction information are provided for terminals. In addition, the report provides the current status including construction, capital investments and feasibility details of all planned projects.



For the first time, you will find monthly trade movements, monthly prices and sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) in one single report. The industry is compared with its Middle Eastern peer markets of Oman, Qatar, Yemen and Iran through SWOT, benchmarking and positioning matrix tools. UAE market structure is clearly described with supporting data on market shares of each company between 2005 and 2020. Profiles of three major LNG producers in the country are analyzed in detail.

Table Of Content:



1 Table of Contents



1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 A Review of 2011 Global LNG Markets

2.1 LNG Market Snapshot, 2012

2.2 Global Liquefaction Capacity by Country, 2000-2020

2.3 Global Regasification Capacity by Country, 2000-2020

2.4 Global Natural Gas Production and LNG Export Capacity, 2000- 2011

2.5 Global Natural Gas Consumption and LNG Import Capacity, 2000-2011

2.6 LNG Value Chain Analysis

2.6.1 Typical Cost Break Down of a 2 Train Liquefaction Project

2.6.2 LNG Value Chain Components- Exploration and Production

2.6.3 LNG Value Chain- Liquefaction (LNG Export)

2.6.4 LNG Value Chain- Regasification (LNG Import)

2.6.5 LNG Value Chain- Transportation and Storage

2.7 Global LNG Pricing Methodology

2.7.1 LNG pricing in Asia-Pacific

2.7.2 LNG pricing in Europe

2.7.3 LNG pricing in United States

2.8 LNG Trading- Long Term and Short Term Contracts



3 Outlook of Global LNG Markets

3.1 Feasibility and Current Status of Global Planned LNG Projects to 2020

3.1.1 Planned Liquefaction Projects- Current Status, July 2012

3.1.2 Planned Regasification Projects- Current Status, July 2012

3.2 Annual Global LNG Investment Outlook, 2012-2016

3.3 Annual Global Liquefaction Capacity Outlook, 2000- 2020

3.4 Annual Global Regasification Capacity Outlook, 2000- 2020

3.5 Annual Global LNG Supply Outlook, 2000- 2020

3.6 Average Global LNG Demand Outlook, 2000- 2020

3.7 Average Liquefaction Train Size Outlook, 2000- 2020

3.8 Global LNG Demand Continues to Exceed Supply in Short and Medium Term Future

3.8.1 Delays in Liquefaction Projects and Surge in Asian, European Demand ensures that

Supply Falls Short of Demand

3.8.2 Impact of Japanese Nuclear Outage on Global LNG Usage

3.8.3 Global LNG Supply Forecast by Region, 2000-2020

3.9 17 New Markets to Enter Global LNG Trade by 2020

3.9.1 Widening Scope of Global LNG industry

3.9.2 Emerging LNG Export and Import Markets Globally

3.10 Delays in New LNG Projects Lower LNG Supply Forecasts For 2015

3.10.1 Details of Liquefaction Projects Delayed Globally

3.11 Around 14% of Global LNG Terminals Will Be Floating in offshore Seas by 2020

3.11.1 Global Floating LNG Projects- Operational and Planned

3.11.2 Global FLNG Capacity Forecast, 2000- 2020

3.12 Nuclear Shutdowns Will Boost European LNG Demand Over The Decade

3.12.1 Impact of Nuclear Reductions on European LNG Imports

3.13 Increasing LNG Prices and Asian Trade Lead to Higher Revenues For LNG Exporting

Companies Globally

3.14 Spot and Short Term Trade to Exceed 54 million tonnes in 2012

3.15 LNG Consumption as Marine Fuel to Strongly Rise Beyond 2015

3.15.1 LNG to be Increasingly Used as Shipping Fuel

3.15.2 MARPOL Annex VI

3.16 Aggressive Trade Growth Mandates Addition of New Fleet

3.16.1 Global LNG Carriers and Their Capacity, 2000-2020



