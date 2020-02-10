UAE Staff Offering Skilled and Charming Female Promoters in Dubai

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- Operating out of Dubai, UAE Staff has event staffing down to a science. The staffing company is well equipped to support any exhibition, conference, concert, and private and public event across emirates. The focus is on providing tailored staffing solutions for all needs, schedules, and budgets while upholding the highest standards in service delivery. Team UAE Staff features some of the best hosts and hostesses that add value to the event with their commitment to punctuality, professionalism and social responsibility. The company does everything to keep the staffs in high spirits so that the staffs can keep customers happy.



The spokesperson at UAE Staff recently stated, "UAE Hostesses is a foundation of Sacha Christe and Jeffrey Henseler, the two driven Swiss entrepreneurs with diverse professional backgrounds. They have put together a team the finest exhibition staff, hostesses, models and promoters to cater to any event, big or small. From day one, we have operated with stringent hiring criteria to keep up with the quality standards in service delivery. We exclusively hire presentable, personable, professional and hospitable people that are up for any challenge. They execute clients' instructions with a sense of purpose, helping make every event special."



UAE Staff has a tradition of making private events as intimate and personal as possible. The company carefully deploys hosts and hostesses to attend to the guests, ensuring everything goes off as per plan. Equal focus is on providing customised solutions for exhibitions. Here, the hosts and hostesses are tasked with coordinating all the activities at an exhibition and keeping the visitors engaged. Right from greeting the visitors to providing them with a memorable and informative experience while highlighting the client's bottom line, the staffs do it all with the utmost professionalism. The staffs can be relied on for glitch-free and informative conferences.



On Female Promoters in Dubai, the spokesperson further stated, "UAE Staff is helping businesses reach out to the market conveniently and creatively with positive brand interactions crafted by our female promoters. We continue to be the leading staffing company in Dubai with a reputation for providing top-notch promoters for managing marketing and event projects. Our smart, cheerful and driven female promoters help clients build valued relationships with the key influencers across industry verticals. Our promoters have the required knowledge and branding experience to improve product sales in stores and during the events."



The female promoters in Dubai work as a part of the client organisation's marketing team, helping them optimize resources and maximize profitability by increasing brand awareness. They handle guest management and serve as a conduit between the clients and their prospects at mall promotion, in-store branding or product launch. The promoters have what it takes to ensure smooth one-to-one communication with event guests, enticing them into investing in the client's brand. Their multilingual proficiencies help them belittle language barriers and strike a chord with guests.



Calling Dubai as home, UAE Staff is an event staffing company with proven credentials. The company provides need-based staffing solutions for conferences, concerts, exhibition, and private events, irrespective of the scale. Whether one is looking for Dubai models female or corporate event management in Dubai, UAE Staff is the leading source available.