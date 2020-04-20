UAE STAFF Provides the Best Local and International Models for Varied Events in Dubai

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- UAE STAFF, a Swiss-owned and Dubai-based enterprise, was founded by Sacha Christe and Jeffrey Henseler. They both formed this enterprise to make high-quality and fully customized event management and staffing solutions easily accessible to all. Both the founding members are stars in their own ways. Sacha is a young Swiss entrepreneur and has emerged as a prominent figure in the UAE's business world. On the other hand, Jeffrey has built up a wealth of international experience. Using the best of their experiences and capabilities, they both consistently offer unmatched solutions for events and staffing services at UAE STAFF.



Answering a query related to UAE STAFF in an interview, the company spokesperson commented, "We at UAE STAFF are committed to providing exceptional solutions for a wide variety of private and public events. Regardless of the event type and size, it cannot turn out to be successful and impressive in the absence of adequate and appropriate staff. This is because event organizers most of the times are incapable of handling everything on their own. Be it a small house party or a big commercial event, they all require ideal staff members for the proper execution. We at UAE STAFF have the experience and expertise in providing the exact staffing and other event management solutions to our esteemed clientele."



UAE STAFF has emerged as a go-to option for both individuals and organizations who wish to hire staff, including female models in Dubai. The company boasts an ever-growing team of well-trained and prepared professionals. They know the ins and outs of making all types and scales of events successful by paying attention to even the minutest of details. The staff members handle all events so diligently that organizers don't have to worry about even a single thing about their event. All they have to do is to sit back, relax and enjoy the success of their event.



The spokesperson added, "As we are one of the leading UAE staffing agencies, people trust us for booking models and hostess in Dubai for their upcoming events. We have worked with many clients and our client mix includes individuals, start-ups and big-ticket brands. We customize our solutions to the extent that they end up achieving the ultimate in customer delight. Events that we are most popular for providing staffing solutions for include seminars, conferences, exhibitions, concerts and house parties."



UAE STAFF not only focuses on providing incredible service to its clients but also helping young and ambitious people in Dubai. The company strives to provide ample work promotional job opportunities to professionals in the UAE. UAE STAFF finds and hires the best of talent, which means people and companies hiring its staffing solutions can be assured of rewarding experiences.



UAE STAFF is popular for providing customized staffing and event management solutions in Dubai and the UAE. Those who want to hire the best of Dubai models female and male for their varying upcoming events can contact UAE STAFF, as it works with the top local and international models.