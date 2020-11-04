UAE Staff Providing the Best Event Management, Hosting and Modelling Staff to Its Clients in Dubai

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- UAE Staff offers the most professional and experienced exhibition staff, hostesses, models and promoters for any corporate event in the UAE. The agency has a large and varied pool of talented people who are prepared to manage a variety of private and public events, regardless of their audience size. In the fast-paced environment of modelling and promotion industries, the corporate firms need the staff with a perfect balance of style and confidence to thrive and excel. UAE Staff provides such dynamic and welcoming hostesses to them.



During a freshly held interview, the spokesperson of UAE Staff revealed, "We keep adding the best talent to our database and provide such event managers and hostesses who can add the desired glitz and elegance to the events being promoted by our clients. A perfect hostess can make an event successful without any doubt. Hence, we follow a strict and fair method of recruitment for our event staff. Our hostesses flawlessly execute their part at any event. Right from greeting the guests to building relationships, they project a positive and enthusiastic image."



UAE Staff ensures meticulous event planning with a focus on every minute detail. Thus, the agency works with a variety of local and international talents and offers the best female models in Dubai. Whether its clients need an Asian model to grace the cover of their corporate magazine or a Russian model to strut on the ramp, UAE Staff serves them with the most professionally trained and internationally acclaimed male and female models. These models have completed a host of events successfully for many high-profile brands.



The spokesperson further added to their statement, "Our exceptional model management keeps us ahead of the competition amidst this glamour and glitz. Right from the on-stage coordination of runway models to the complete management and conceptualization of an event, we know how much planning goes into each event. Hence, we leave no stone unturned to make every client event successful with our professional models. We stringently evaluate our models on the parameters of persona and appeal to ensure the desired brand representation."



UAE Staff provides models for a myriad of events, including road shows, trade shows, fashion shows, photo shoots, and product launches. There are also models available for its clients' videos, films or television programs. While these models make an event the talk of the town, the hostesses from UAE Staff also adds to a brand's charisma. The agency's well-groomed and elegant hostesses become the face of a brand with its classic and stylish image.



About UAE Staff

Contact Information:



UAE Staff

(UAE Hostesses)

Cluster W, Tiffany Tower, Office 1406,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, UAE

Phone: +971 50 896 0865

Email: info@uaestaff.com

Website: http://uaestaff.com/