UAU.mx Now Opens Registration for Online Listings of Products and Service Providers in Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- UAU.mx, a website which is aiming to become a leading medium between businesses and customers, has recently opened registrations for companies and MSMEs in Mexico. The mobile compatible website provides extensive listings of products and services providers in Mexico helping individuals quickly locate their requirement.



A win-win scenario for both the businesses and the customers, UAU.mx has made it easy to locate a specific product or service instantly in a specific vicinity. The lack of a comprehensive online listings provider in Mexico has been felt by many individuals, which predicts a very promising future for the website. More info regarding the service UAU.mx is offering and how it can help businesses especially the small and medium enterprises in Mexico, can be viewed in their latest promotional video.



UAU.mx has methodically organized the listings according to type of product or service and location of the business. Furthermore, companies while registering can fill in their complete details enabling customers to clearly understand their operation which can generate greater leads, rather than only displaying the contact information of a business. Before registering at UAU.mx interested companies can click here and view certain statistics and facts of how a reliable online presence has proven to be profitable in the long run.



Whether the empresas are located in Mexico City, Ecatepec, Guadalajara, Puebla, Leon, Juarez, Tijuana or any other city, they can simply register at UAU.mx such that customers can easily find them. UAU.mx is targeting to become the leader of online listings provider and since its service is an essential and required one, very soon majority of Mexican residents will visit site whenever they require anything.



Empresas en Guadalajara, Mexico City, Juarez and others can now register their company and product or service details at UAU.mx, to take advantage of the leads potential the website has to offer.



About UAU.mx

UAU.mx is one of the leading online directories of various companies and MSMEs in Mexico. Through the online platform, http://uau.mx/, list of products and service providers in Mexico can be viewed. The website has recently opened registration for businesses to list their products or services offer.



For more information about Empresas en Mexico, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of uau.mx, please call at 800-681-8154 or email to contacto@uau.mx.