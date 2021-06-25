Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2021 -- The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global UAV Battery Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.



Definition:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle uses lithium Metal oxide batteries to reduce the size as well as the weight. This enables the vehicle to land safely due to system failure. The battery stores the power and then utilized during the flight of the UAV. The performance of a battery is measured with different parameters such as specific energy, charge rate, cycle life, and cost per kilowatt hour. Moreover, these batteries are made with carbon based anode, multi metal oxide cathode, organic electrolyte and shut down separator.



Top Players in UAV Battery Market are: Ballard Power Systems (Canada), Cella Energy Limited (United Kingdom), Denchi Power Limited (United Kingdom), Sion Power Corporation (United States), Tadiran Batteries (United States), OXIS Energy (United Kingdom), H3 Dynamics (Singapore), Ultracharge (Australia), MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Hylium Industries INC (South Korea),



On 31st May 2018, Ultracharge has completed the acquisition of evolutionary new cathode technology of ETV energy limited. The immediate markets of lithium ion battery includes aviation defense and power bikes



UAV Battery Market Drivers:

- Rising need of improved endurance and longer flight duration

- Lockdown imposed by government due to corona virus is leading to usage of UAV in various industries such as pharmacy, food and beverage and others



UAV Battery Market Latest Trends:

- Introduction of Fuel cell for UAV applications

- Usage of solar cells to power UAVs

-



Market Opportunity:

- Increasing adoption of drones in military applications

- Growing defence expenditure by governments

- Upsurge in demand of drones in industries and applications



Market Challenges:

- Availability of alternative options



The Global UAV Battery Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Fuel cell, Lithium-ion, Nickel cadmium, Lithium polymer), Application (Postal & Package Delivery, Health Care & Pharmacy, Retail & Food, Defence & Security, Agriculture), UAV type (MALE UAVÂ , HALE UAVÂ , Tactical UAVÂ , Mini-UAVÂ , Micro-UAV), Mode of Operation (Remotely Operated UAVs, Semi-Autonomous UAVs, Fully-Autonomous UAVs), Distribution channel (Online, Offline)



The report is a significant source of information for investors, shareholders, industry planners, established and existing market players who are striving to improve their footprint in the current UAV Battery market landscape.



Key Strategic Developments in UAV Battery Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



The UAV Battery Industry is severely competitive and fragmented due to the existence of various established players taking part in different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors operating in the UAV Battery market is profiled based on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Key Questions Addressed in the Report

-Who are the top 20 players operating in the UAV Battery market?

-What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the UAV Battery industry?

-What are the growth trends in the market at the segmental and overall market levels?

-Which are the untapped emerging regions in the market?

-What are the recent application areas in the market?



