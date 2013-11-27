Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of UBCI SA (UBCI) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'UBCI SA (UBCI) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'UBCI SA'.



WMI's 'UBCI SA (UBCI) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'UBCI SA' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'UBCI SA'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

UBCI SA (UBCI) is a banking and financial service provider based in Tunisia. The company offers financial, investment and insurance products and services to corporate clients, global markets, investment banking, international trade and financial engineering. Its products and services include savings accounts, credit cards, short and long term loans and online banking, among others. UBCI serves individuals and companies in 80 countries in five continents through a network of approximately 110 branches and ATMs. The company operates as a subsidiary of BNP Paribas SA. It was incorporated in the year 1961. UBCI is headquartered in Tunis, Tunisia.



Companies Mentioned



UBCI SA



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