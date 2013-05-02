Uber Pools Offers a Variety of Pool Cleaning and Repair Services to Clients

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- SAN DIEGO, 2nd May, 2013: Uber Pools is one of the leading pool cleaning services company offering solutions to varied pool service needs. Located in San Diego, this top rated company was founded by Matthew Jerman who has significant experience in the pool service industry of over 20 years. Founded in the year 1999, the company operates locally and offers the best quality and knowledge based services to varied client groups.



The company comes out with a wide range of pool services including weekly pool cleaning or one time pool repair services as well. The company owner says, “Uber Pools is a fully insured and legitimate pool service company which guarantees top-notch service solutions to clients at an affordable rate”. Some of the key distinctive pool cleaning services initiated by the company include – pool cleaning, tile cleaning, skim pool, chemical testing, vacuum pools, checks PH balance and total alkaline, chlorine test, empty pumps, pool brush steps, fishing large objects out and all kinds of related pool repair services. Customers are offered different standard packages including monthly pool services. The company owner says, “Customers are given an option to choose the best pool cleaning services packages offered by the company based on their individual service needs or requirements”.



Uber Pools employs knowledgeable and experienced workers who are able to tailor specific services based on different customer needs. The company takes extra effort in supplying all the required pool cleaning materials and products for the specific cleaning services. The company aims to obtain a sound reputation among both existing and prospective client groups through providing highly innovative and top quality service solutions. Extra attention is given to major aspects like safety, hygiene and appearance of pools. The company provides the pool cleaning services in major areas like La Jolla, National City, Poway Santee, Jamul, Vista, Rancho, Downtown, Ramona, La Mesa and other places as well. Currently, the company has extended its services to locations like El Cajon, Santee, La Mea and CA.



It is possible for customers to obtain a 100% free quote (no obligations) from Uber Pools. To know more about spot less pool cleaning service offered, visit www.uberpools.com



About Uber Pools

1571 norran ave

el cajon, ca 92019

www.uberpools.com

Phone - 619.672.2660