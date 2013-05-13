Uber Pools Services Reflects Quality and Style

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Uber Pools pool services strive to exhibit dedication to quality and affordability. The time and cost involved in maintaining a clean refreshing private pool is a major concern to anybody who owns a pool. Uber Pools have over 20 years of experience in providing pool service and maintenance. They offer a broad range of pool connected services in San Diego. They provide weekly pool cleaning services as well as one time pool equipment repairs. The company has now extended its services to regions in El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee, and CA.



A responsible pool owner would desire that their pool is hygienic, clean, and safe at all times. Uber Pools offers all products and cleaning materials for the same. They repair pools and provide all necessary pool equipments. They also offer customized services as per the customer’s request. The wide-ranging pool types include above ground, in-ground, spas, Doughboy pools, and vinyl liners. The company provides UV cleaning and salt cleaning system depending upon the pool type. The repair services include recouping, retiling, electrical work and equipment repairs. New equipment installation and leak detection are some others services the company offers at El Cajon. Uber Pools offers all these pool cleaning services at affordable prices so as to meet the customer requirements.



At La Mesa, Uber Pools offer pool repair and pool & spa services. Their service options include monthly pool cleaning, weekly pool service, and bi-weekly pool cleaning service. One time filter pool cleaning option is also available. The different services provided by the company here are pool cleaning, chemical treatment, repairs, acid washing, and new installation of equipments. The company‘s main priority to offer preventive service of pool and pool equipment ensures saving time and money.



“Our La Mesa pool cleaning service is known for their top-notch care and attention to detail when cleaning your pool”, says the owner of Uber Pools.



Uber Pools has an excellent team that can handle any type and size of spas and pools. They also provide services for community pools. They have trained staff to maintain salt water pools. Uber Pools services at Santee includes spa cleaning and pool services like pool cleaning, chemical treatment, repairs, acid washing, etc. The service packages comprise of weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly visits. They also customize the plan to fit customer’s pool service needs. Similar services are also offered at CA by the company.



For further details please visit the website http://www.uberpools.com



About Uber Pools

Uber Pools located in San Diego is a pool service provider that offers a wide range of services like pool cleaning, pool maintenance, testing pool water, check pool equipments, etc. With an excellent team with over 20 years experience, the company offers services at La Mesa, Santee, El Cajon, Alpine, CA etc.



Media Contact

Matthew Herman, President

1571 norran ave

el cajon, ca 92019

Email ID: admin@uberpools.com

URL: http://www.uberpools.com

Phone - 619.672.2660