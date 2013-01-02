Uber Reports Substantial Increase in Demand After Application of Their Customer Loyalty Programmes

Manchester, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- Uber, a provider of CRM services, has recently reported that their customer loyalty programs and schemes have helped many businesses flourish. The company that has worked for major brands such as Ted Baker, Diesel, Republic and NEC group stated that CRM plays a major role in creating long term demands for a business and can’t be overlooked by any type of industry. The company also has a blog where strategies of customer relationships are often discussed. Comprehensive reports of previous clients and successful strategies applied are also published on their website.



The company’s website provides extensive information on customer loyalty. Latest trends, tips and techniques are made available periodically to help business owners increase demand. The company stated that a lot of businesses fail to create a strategy that will engage their customers to come back. The development of a successful strategy depends on many factors one of which is customer research, informed uber. The company further informed that their experience and expertise enables them to provide strategies that are assured to give positive results. Uber was formed by Sarah Cross, who has worked in the CRM industry for over 12 years. She stated that Uber’s prime objective is to deliver marketing and loyalty innovation to customers, giving them reasons to come back.



Apart from the many personal customer loyalty program offered by the company, there are many specific services that can also be availed. Uber has divided its services into two main categories loyalty & retention and research & engagement. Loyalty & retention based services contain loyalty schemes, communication plans, partnership marketing, implementation of customer research and other related strategies. The services in research & engagement are customer research, customer feedback, sales performance, training and coaching, focus groups and many more.



Uber has also informed that they create personalized strategies for any type of CRM solution required. The company stated that their team analyzes the challenges a business is facing and produces a solution to increase demand that will last for long terms.



