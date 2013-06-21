UberGamers Pte Ltd Announces the Release of Minox for the Android Devices Running on 2.3.3 and Up

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- UberGamers Pte Ltd, innovative mobile app developer currently exploring the mobile arena, has announced their excitement over the recent release of Minox for the Android devices running on 2.3.3 and up. Minox is an extremely addictive game experience that takes players on Minox Island where they have to capture creatures called Minox and train them until they become powerful pets to battle against other players. Minox is available for Free in the Arcade & Action category on the Google Play.



Minox features gameplay that's straightforward enough to learn in seconds yet dynamic enough to entertain players time and time again. Here's how the game works: players goal is to capture little creatures called Minox and train them until they become powerful enough to compete against other player’s Minox. Game offers 100 levels to train and level up your Minox. During the game players have to complete various tasks and missions, assist Secret Agents and protect innocent Minox from Fur Traders’. Gameplay features over 70 NPC quests to complete so you can enjoy this brilliant gameplay as much time as you want. As always the higher the risk, the bigger the reward!



Developers announced their plans to launch the PvP Arena within next few months so players could fight against other well trained Minox pets. Being a vast digital gaming distraction Minox doesnt require permanent Internet access, you just need it only with registration and log in for new players. Minox offers additional features via in app purchase as well. With smooth addicting gameplay, supremely responsive controls, and so beautiful pets Minox is the perfect way to break into a good time on the go on the Google Play!



Pricing and Availability:

Minox is free and available worldwide exclusively through the Google Play in the Arcade & Action category.



Download now:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ubergamers.minox&feature



About UberGamers Pte Ltd

Based in Singapore UberGamers Pte Ltd is an innovative new mobile game development studio currently focused on bringing exciting new recreational experiences to Android users around the world. (C) UberGamers Pte Ltd 2013. All Rights Reserved. Google, the Google logo, Google Play, and Android are registered trademarks of Google Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.



Url: http://www.ubergamers.com.sg/games/minox/

Email: bombapp3@gmail.com