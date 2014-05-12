UberHealth Announces Parents Healthcare Week

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- UberHealth for Families – a unique healthcare initiative launched by a team of exceptional young professionals for the benefit of aged parents and elderly relatives of NRIs and green card holders has touched a chord with its user base.



The preventive healthcare packages of UberHealth – have been designed keeping in mind the unique requirements of the elderly, whose children are working in distant part of the world. Thus, their healthcare packages provide not just medical relief, but with an emphasis on ‘care’ – seek to provide same loving and unconditional support to the elderly, that they would have received from their children – if they could have been physically present.



To promote its various services and packages, UberHealth has announced ‘Parent’s healthcare Week’ - a week-long event starting on Mother’s Day (May 11th 2014).



Parents healthcare Week with its emphasis on holistic healthcare, seeks to inform both the elderly and their children on various possible ways to prevent and cure a number of ailments that commonly plague the elderly.



Given below is the itinerary of program:



Mother’s Day Special – Healthcare Initiative



Kicking off the Parent’s Healthcare week – is UberHealth’s Mother’s Day Special. Scheduled to be held on the 11th May, UberHealth would interview a panel of HealthCare Experts and have them help us the various preventive healthcare practices, women in late 50s should adopt to stay in good health and ward of a number of debilitating ailments – both physical and psychological – which tend to sneak up almost without any warning.



Additionally, UberHealth would also host an online consultation session, wherein they would invite all its subscribers and members to send their questions and concerns through email, which they share with their healthcare experts. Given the fact that their elderly healthcare packages are usually signed up for by NRIs on behalf of their parents, Uberhealth expects that most of the questions would be directed to their experts would be from NRIs as well.



Scheduled Time Period – 11th & 12th May



An in-depth interview and Consultation Session with Dr. Suresh Kumar Chaturvedi on the Benefits of Alternate Medicine



With an M.D. in Alternate medicine and an M.B.B.S from King George Medical College, Dr. Chaturvedi has over four decades of experience in comprehensive healthcare to urban and rural population.



As a retired Deputy Director General, Government of India and the member secretary of the Infection Control Committee constituted by the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS), Dr. Chaturvedi in this interview would expound upon the benefits of alternative medicine which includes a combination of practices from various medical philosophies like Naturopathy, Yoga, Ayurveda and other forms of holistic treatment for promoting superior health.



A number of lifestyle based ailments which affect the elderly can be effectively prevented by adopting holistic at home healthcare practices.



In this exclusive interview with UberHealth, Dr. Chaturvedi will share some holistic healthcare practices on a number of lifestyle based ailments which affect the elderly.



Scheduled Time Period – 13th & 14th May



Interview and Consultation Session with Dr. Rajendra Kumar Jha on healthy ageing and negotiating aberrant disease process in old age



With more than four decades of active experience in the field of medicine, Dr. Rajendra Kumar Jha is currently working as a professor of medicine at Ranjendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi (RIMS)



With his vast experience, Dr. Jha is in a unique position to help us understand how we inspire our parents to live healthy and disease free lives. There is great deal of anecdotal and research based evidence that older people can retain their memory and be actively involved in work and in the community. However, due to lack of mental stimulation, physical exercise and social involvement, it becomes easy for the elderly to elderly to lose their ability to use their minds and bodies.



Health aging requires an attitudinal change – both in the elderly and in their family members. . According to Dr. Jha, preventive care packages can only work when the elderly feel inspired to be healthy no matter what! How we can make the so called ‘golden years’ truly golden for our parents is what Dr. Jha would help us understand



Scheduled Time Period – 15th & 16th May



Interview with Medical Entrepreneur & Management Consultant Hari Thrivikramji on the Elderly Healthcare Sector in the US



A versatile genius Hari Thrivikramji, in addition to an MBBS from Trivandrum Medical College India, holds an MBA from Thunderbird USA and an MSC in Finance from London Business School, UK. As the founder of the Hari Group Inc. & Hari & Co., his firm specializes in helping healthcare start-ups make prudent and profitable decisions with limited information in the healthcare space.



Hari’s vast experience in the US healthcare sector and his association with numerous global healthcare firms, gives him a truly unique perspective. This alone makes this interaction an excellent learning opportunity for anyone planning to enter the healthcare sector as a service provider.



In this exclusive and in-depth interview with Harij Thrivikramji, he would expound a number of best practices, as applied by companies providing geriatric care services in the US.



Scheduled Time Period – 17th May



Contact:

Website: www.uberhealth.co



Email: customercare@uberhealth.co



Address

UberHealth

Flat No. C - 116,

Pocket - C, Mayur vihar phase - 2,

New Delhi - 110091,

Delhi, INDIA

Contact: +91 9650116502