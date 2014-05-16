UberHealth Ties Up with TaxiPixi to Offer Pick & Drop Services to Its Customers

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- UberHealth – a unique initiative to provide aged parents of NRIs with preventive healthcare packages has tied up with TaxiPixi, in an endeavor to provide its subscribers with efficient and hassle free cab booking services. A truly unique smartphone application, its India’s answer to GetTaxi/Hailo for Indian radio taxis.



The service which allows you to book a radio taxi in less than 15 seconds and get an instant confirmation for your booking makes perfect sense for UberHealth. Says Ishan Jha, CEO of UberHealth, “While we had considered various taxi services, we chose taxiPixi as it offered the smartest solution. Most of us had used their services before and have always been very impressed with how efficiently they work.”



For the uninitiated, the TaxiPixi works on the cloud sourcing model, wherein information entered by the consumers is simultaneously shared with all cab service providers in their locality. This includes the biggies like Meru Cabs, Mega Cabs, Easy Cabs and even drivers of several other smaller cab companies such as gCabs, Air Cabs and other taxi companies. By ensuring that enquiries generated reach all available taxi drivers, consumers are assured of almost immediate booking with multiple fare choices.



One of the major components of UberHealth’s elderly healthcare packages include efficient pick and drop services to senior citizens going for their check-ups and treatments. The brand has tied up some of the leading hospitals and path-labs in New Delhi and Ludhiana (in Punjab). This includes medical conglomerates like Fortis, Apollo, Artemis, Lal Path Labs and several others. In addition to this the UberHealth also in the process of tying with other highly specialized healthcare chains, doctors and diagnostic labs spread all across these two cities.



The taxiPixi tie-up according UberHealth founder, Ajay Pal Singh will prove to be definite game changer for both companies.



Contact:

Website: www.uberhealth.co

Email: customercare@uberhealth.co

Address

UberHealth

Flat No. C - 116,

Pocket - C, Mayur vihar phase - 2,

New Delhi - 110091,

Delhi, INDIA

Contact: +91 9650116502