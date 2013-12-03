Uberistic Looks to Raise $100,000 via Indiegogo for the Development of Their Career & HR Resource Platform

Edmonton, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Uberistic is a revolutionary web-based career and business networking service. It’s Unique on the Web. It’s where job-seekers and employers can meet. Have a virtual coffee and further their mutual interests. A “dating site” for career purposes. Uberistic is a Career & HR Resource unlike anything out there!



Join the 10,000+ job seekers , companies and schools that have already committed to being Uberistic. Join the Uber Movement!



The original idea behind Uberistic was to have a place to promote start ups and SME’s, and introduce them in one central portal, to bring awareness to these companies, help promote their product/service and connect customers and potential employees with these companies. During the last recession, unemployment skyrocketed and nothing was fixing or addressing the problem. There was a general sense of hopelessness surrounding the unemployed. Hundreds of applicants would line up for a single job. People would use traditional job boards, their applications would go into a black hole. People didn’t know where they stood..Employers found it difficult to sort through the hundreds of applicants. It was time consuming and costly. Uberistic is changing all of that!



For the past 2.5 years, they've been putting efforts into R&D, developing the software, building their team of experts, advisors and partners, have become a Microsoft BizSpark Partner, and established a business agreement with BIS Training Solutions. Uberistic was featured last week by Microsoft as their Start up of the day.

http://blogs.technet.com/b/bizspark_featured_startups/archive/2013/11/16/bizspark-startup-of-the-day-uberistic.aspx



Uberistic strongly believes in GIVING BACK, and because of this the “ Uberistic Gives Back Grant” was formed. 10% of all individual sales gets put into accumulating accounts which will then be awarded at random dates to individuals, schools/groups.



Up to this point, it has been all funders money that have brought Uberistic to this point. They are seeking $100k to complete the final stages of programming, hire local programmers to assist with ongoing testing and development, additional hard costs for servers and computers, and lastly, to launch their global marketing campaign.. Uberistic will be global, and money is needed to assist with the extensive marketing initiative .



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 13, 2013 - December 28, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1ijzAop