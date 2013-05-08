Uberpools.com - Get Quality Pool Service from Uber Pools

El Cajon, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Uber Pools has years of experience in providing pool service to its customers. Pool maintenance is a tough task and takes much of your time. With Uber Pools’ pool cleaning services you will be let stress free, as they offer top quality pool care. In addition to its appearance they take care of the safety and hygiene of your pool also. They make use of high quality products to safe guard your pool and modify their service plans to meet the needs of the customer. Uber Pools offer excellent services and are very customer friendly.



Swimming pools need maintenance to stay hygienic. Uber pools offer three basic packages with options for customization. These three basic packages include basic pool service package, chemicals only package and full pool service package. Maintenance is not included in the ‘chemicals only’ package. It only ensures testing and balancing the chemicals. The basic package includes cleaning services as well as the chemical package and the full package pays attention to overall swimming pool service requirements. The full package comprises of Test Chemicals, PH Balance, Empty Pump, Clean Tile, Vacuum Pool, Chlorine, Skim Pool, Total Alkaline, Brush Steps, and Fish Large Objects out. Uber Pools offer cost effective swimming pool service packages that are suited to all kinds of customers.



Uber Pools also provide free pool service estimate to know how expensive are the pool maintenance service. Uber Pools has extended its service to El cajon, La Messa, and Santee. The common pool types include above ground, in-ground, spas, and vinyl liners. Special systems for pool cleansing like salt cleaning system and UV cleaning system requires companies that can provide the right service. People may also seek recouping, retiling, equipment repairs, and electrical work. Few pool service companies also provide leak detection and new equipment installation. Cost is another major factor when looking for pool service. Uber Pools pool cleaning services offers solution to all these problems and more.



At Le Messa, Uber Pools offer pool repair, and pool & spa service. The services offered in this domain are weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly pool service and cleaning. One time cleaning option is also available which includes filter cleaning and more. The highly skilled technicians at Uber Pools help the customers maintain a safe and healthy pool. The services Uber Pool provided here include cleaning, new installation of equipments, acid washing, and chemical treatment. “Our team can handle all types of pools and spas,” says the owner. They service community pools and backyard Jacuzzis also. They have experienced staff to look after salt water pools.



Uber Pools based out in San Diego is a pool service provider that offers services like pool cleaning, pool maintenance, testing pool water, checking pool equipments, etc. With over 20 years experience, the company offers services at La Messa, Santee, El Cajon, Alpine, etc.



