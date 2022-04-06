UCaaS Market to See Huge Growth by 2022-2028 : 8x8 Inc., AT&T Inc., BVoIP, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Comcast Corporation

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2022 -- Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) is a category of "as a service" or "cloud" delivery mechanisms for enterprise communications. With UCaaS, businesses can realize the promise of a simpler, more cost-effective way to communicate and collaborate. The market for UCaaS in China is expected to reach USD 32 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period as per the latest report by the Intelligence Market Report. The UCaaS market research report contains qualitative and quantitative data for the historical era, current time, and future period, which will assist players in making educated decisions based on market conditions and obtaining relevant data for subsequent projections. This analysis examines the available data in depth in order to forecast the industry's future growth during the forecast period. A comprehensive method to researching the key factors that are impacting the sector's growth.



By component:

- conferencing

- telephony

- unified messaging



By organization size:

- large enterprises

- small & medium enterprises (SMEs)



By end user:

- BFSI

- education

- healthcare

- IT & Telecom

- retail & consumer goods

- transportation & logistics

- travel & hospitality

- others



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the global ucaas market with some of the key players being 8x8 Inc., AT&T Inc., BVoIP, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Comcast Corporation, Fusion Connect, Inc., Fuze, Inc., Google LLC, LogMeIn, Inc. (GoTo), Microsoft Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Momentum Telecom, Inc., Nextiva, Inc., RingCentral, Inc., Vonage Holdings Corp., Windstream Holdings, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, Inc., among others.



The study focuses on how the current COVID-19 epidemic has caused adjustments and advancements in the corporate world. The UCaaS market research assesses major areas of the industry in order to forecast the influence of the pandemic on market growth. This research contains detailed industry estimates, prospective, technology assessments, and other consumer-related criteria in order to make competitive market management decisions.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The UCaaS study delves deeper into current market dynamics and recent trends, with a focus on a number of critical elements as well as prospective growth possibilities and threats. The research provides a detailed estimate to help readers understand the impact of the pandemic on the market in question in the next years and prepare for future issues. The study goes on to look at the elements and initiatives that are driving the industry forward.



Market Segmentation

Type, application, end-user, and geography are the four categories that make up the UCaaS market. The market study, as well as the distribution and retail evaluation of regions, employ advanced methods. The paper looks at previous and future industry changes, as well as business innovations and inquiries from foreign suppliers and end customers.



Regional Analysis

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the key geographical regions included in the study. The study assesses market growth in the predicted years by focusing on leading regions and their major countries. The regions are examined further throughout the major countries, with current trends and prospects in the relevant UCaaS market explained.



Competitive Outlook

In addition, the UCaaS market research provides an in-depth study of company profiles as well as strategic recommendations to key market participants. The study also includes information on mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate and government transactions, product launches and brand promotions, and other types of commercial alliances.



Report Conclusion

The UCaaS market report covers comprehensive information which will act as a primary source for market participants to prepare for the coming years.



Table of Content

Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Market definition

1.2 Key benefits

1.3 Market segment

Part 2. Methodology

2.1 Primary

2.2 Secondary

Part 3. Executive summary



Part 4. Market overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints



Part 5. Global market for ucaas by component

5.1 Conferencing

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Telephony

5.2.1 Market size and forecast

5.3 Unified messaging

5.3.1 Market size and forecast



Part 6. Global market for ucaas by organization size

6.1 Large enterprises

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Small & medium enterprises (SMEs)

6.2.1 Market size and forecast



Part 7. Global market for ucaas by end user

7.1 BFSI

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Education

7.2.1 Market size and forecast

7.3 Healthcare

7.3.1 Market size and forecast

7.4 IT & Telecom

7.4.1 Market size and forecast

7.5 Retail & consumer goods

7.5.1 Market size and forecast

7.6 Transportation & logistics

7.6.1 Market size and forecast

7.7 Travel & hospitality

7.7.1 Market size and forecast

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Market size and forecast



Part 8. Global market for ucaas by region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.1.1 Market size and forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market size and forecast

8.3 North America

8.3.1 Market size and forecast

8.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.4.1 Market size and forecast



