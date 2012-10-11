UcallWeconn.net Introduces Cheap International Calls, Aims 100% Positive UcallWeconn Reviews

Copenhagen, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- UcallWeconn.net has announced competitive international call rates, as they make their entrance into the telecom industry. Products such as sale of international phone numbers and VoIP wholesale were also introduced by the company.



Victor Dubov the media spokesperson of UcallWeconn was asked to elaborate on the motive of the company, “The telecom industry is massive and has lots of potential. After extensive research we have managed to come up with products and services that have economical pricing. Our aim is to provide cheapest international call rates with upmost quality.”



According to UcallWeconn.net, international calls are made via internet using Session Initiation Protocol. The customers can make calls once they install a softphone on their system which is provided by UcallWeconn. An Android App and the option of downloading the softphone for Java Run Time enabled devices are also available.



Further it was asked if the ‘conn’ in UcallWeconn causes confusion amongst the general public. “We have had occurrences when people thought we were ‘cons’ ”, Victor laughed and added, “but it is not of major concern because people who are genuinely looking for our products and services know what our company name stands for. We are gaining popularity and once we are established the confusion will eventually fade away, like Foxconn.”



UcallWeconn accepts all major payment options such as VISA, MasterCard, Maestro, Diners Club International etc. It also provides money back guarantee incase the customers are not satisfied. So far UcallWeconn has gotten only positive reviews and hopes that there 100% positive reviews will hold in the future.



In conclusion Victor commented on the expectations of the company, “We are providing services on competitive pricing. Some of our international calls are cheaper than Skype. We have still integrated Skype-To-UcallWeconn gateway, because we want to satisfy our customers by all means. Our objective is to provide the best quality at best price to our customers. With constant improvements and popularity we will surely make our mark in the industry.”



About UcallWeconn Inc

UcallWeconn provides international calling via internet, sale of international numbers, VoIP wholesale and other telecom products. The company operates from Denmark and launched their online platform, http://ucallweconn.net, in 2010.



If you’d like more information about international calls via internet, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of ucallweconn.net, please email at pr@ucallweconn.net.