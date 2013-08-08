Ucan Promotions - Growing a Business While Helping a Young Man grow...UCan Promotions

Wausau, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- ‘UCan Promotions’ is a marketing company that was started as an initiative to help a father’s son with cerebral palsy grow into an independent individual who has the skills necessary to advocate for himself. The idea behind the name UCan Promotions is that – You Can Do Whatever YOU Choose! UCan Promotions provides businesses with promotional marketing products such as mugs, key chains, business cards and note pads designed to help businesses and organizations promote themselves.



Wausau, Wisconsin — UCan Promotions is a marketing company that provides businesses and organizations with promotional products like corporate gifts, employee incentives, customer appreciation, mugs, key chains, glasses, business cards, etc. that are customized with the company’s logo and messages.



‘UCan promotions’ is a family business run by Scott Johnson and his son Michael. Michael is a charming 14 year-old boy with cerebral palsy, a brain disorder that diminishes flexibility and strength in his arms, legs and other muscles. Worried about his son’s future, Scott Johnson thought of ways to secure his son financially while helping him mature into an individual with great moral values and business knowledge. Scott eventually left his insurance job and started UCan Promotions to teach his son people skills, communication, leadership and responsibility. The business is a way to teach Michael important business, people and communication skills and the value of being honest and enthusiastic. Michael is learning to be an independent and community oriented individual. Michael has been helping his father with sales calls and deliveries that give him real world experience. Just as the name of the company implies, Scott is continually reminding Michael – UCan do whatever YOU choose!



“Many parents of disabled children worry about having sufficient funds put away for when they're no longer around so their child will be properly cared for and have a secure future. Although my wife and I have a trust fund and insurance policies, I always wonder if it will ever be enough. I wanted to give my son something more. Through UCan Promotions I’m teaching him everything I know about sales and business. I’m able to teach Michael the people and communication skills every individual should possess. These are the skills that can help him to succeed. I’ve seen Michael’s confidence growing and the other skills are definitely developing. As the business moves forward, I’m confident he’ll continue to grow which helps me to feel confident he'll be okay long after his mom and I are no longer around.”—Scott Johnson



About UCan Promotions

UCan Promotions offers various products like key chains, glasses, card holders, caps, t-shirts, school supplies, party favors etc with custom made logos, messages and prints. Corporate orders for employee recognition awards, high end gifts, office supplies etc. are also available. Products can be ordered at ucanpromotions.com. Ten percent of all profits from UCan Promotions are donated to charity. Michael is responsible for picking out charities and he explains on their website why he picks a specific charity and how his donations will benefit them. Information about charities picked by Michael, various videos and pictures, updates are shared with clients on their website and facebook page.



Media Contact:

Name: Scott Johnson

Phone: (715) 218-7670

Email: info@ucanpromotions.com

Web Url: http://ucanpromotions.com/

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