Udon Noodles Market Is Booming Worldwide : Triple Noodle, Daichi, Yamato Noodle, Nissin Food, Dragon Tiger Noodle

Major players profiled in the study are:

Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. (United States), Triple Noodle Co. Ltd (China), Daichi (Japan), HANIL FOOD CO., LTD (China), Yamato Noodle (Japan), Nongshim (South Korea), Nissin Food (Japan), JTM Food (United States), Jinmailang Foods (China), Chen Ke Ming Food (China)



Scope of the Report of Udon Noodles

Udon noodles are chewy Japanese noodles. It is made from wheat flour, water, and salt. One bowl of Udon contains Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B9, and folate. B1 helps to resist stress and makes your immune system stronger. There can be between 40g-60g of carbs in udon noodles with carbs making up over 75% of the macros. Surging opportunities for untapped markets are expected to boost the industry.



On 3rd March 2022, Daichi launched a new product dubbed Kanpyo Udon noodles. The Kanpyo Udon uniquely branded package design takes an unconventional approach to retain tradition with a touch of eccentricity, playfully engaging the gourd and the noodles.



As per FSSAI the place where food is manufactured, processed, or handled should comply with the following requirements: The premises should be located in a sanitary place and free from filthy surroundings and should maintain an overall hygienic environment. All new units should set up away from environmentally polluted areas. The premises to conduct food business for manufacturing should have adequate space for manufacturing and storage to maintain an overall hygienic environment. The premises should be clean, adequately lighted and ventilated, and sufficient free space for movement.



The Global Udon Noodles Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Himokawa Udon, Musashino Udon, Mimi Udon, Hippari Udon, Others), Application (Household, Restaurant), Sales (Online, Offline), Packaging Type (Box, Packets, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Food Industry in Emerging Countries

- Rising Demand for Quick Meal create Opportunities for the Market Growth



Market Drivers:

- Changing Consumers' eating habits coupled with the Growing Availability of the Product

- Increasing Disposable Income Along With Rising Inclination towards Keeping Healthy Lifestyle



Market Trend:

- High Consumption of Udon Noodles in Japan

- The popularity of Innovation in the Dishes with Various Ingredients



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



