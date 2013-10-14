uFluencer Group Announces Partnership with Quarterly Co.

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The uFluencer Group, a company that connects brands with social media influencers, today announced a strategic partnership with Quarterly Co.™, a subscription service that sends people unique gift boxes of individually selected items in the mail every three months from curators of their choice.



“Quarterly is a new way for anyone to meaningfully connect with the people they follow and find interesting online,” said Kenn Henman, founder and CEO of uFluencer Group. “Our YouTube personalities are ideal curators for Quarterly since they have very loyal fanbases desiring hand-selected items reflecting their signature style.”



Bridging the virtual and real worlds, uFluencer Group's social media influencers will utilize Quarterly Co. to connect with their fans offline. Each personally curated gift box will include a letter from the influencer explaining how the selected items fit into their life. uFluencer Group's prestigious list of social media influencers will join Quarterly’s rapidly growing roster of influential curators, which includes Pharrell Williams, Bill Nye, Nina Garcia, Coco and other celebrities.



“We are thrilled to partner with uFleuncer Group,” said Mitch Lowe, CEO of Quarterly Co. and a former co-founder and executive at Netflix and Redbox. “As people continue to flock to YouTube, it is exciting to offer them the opportunity to engage in the real-world with the people they admire and follow online. We look forward to working with more uFluencer talent to connect with fans through the mail.”



About uFluencer Group

The uFluencer Group connects brands with social media influencers to create signature collections and promotions. For a complete list of clients and YouTube personalities please visit www.ufluencers.com



About Quarterly Co.

Quarterly Co.™ is a subscription service that sends people curated, physical gifts in the mail every three months from influential curators of their choice. Founded in 2011, Quarterly is currently backed by True Ventures, Collaborative Fund, VegasTechFund, SV Angel and others. For more information, visit www.quarterly.co.



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