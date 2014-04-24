Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Uganda Defence and Security Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

In 2014, we expect Uganda to spend up to USD408mn on defence. This is a significant increase on the

USD405.3mn that the country spent on defence in 2013. We expect the defence budget to rise to

USD475.5mn in 2015, and then increasing once again to USD546.3mn in 2016. By 2018, we expect

Uganda to spend USD754mn on defence.

Uganda has, at times, maintained a surplus as regards its defence trade balance between 2010 and 2013. The

country commenced the decade with an arms and ammunition trade balance of USD8.9mn in its favour. In

2014, we expect the country to have a defence trade deficit of USD300,000, although this may reduce

slightly for the remaining years of the forecast period (2015-2018) when we calculate that, on average,

Uganda's defence trade balance will be USD200,000 per year.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153190/uganda-defence-and-security-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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