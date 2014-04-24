Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Uganda Defence and Security Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering
In 2014, we expect Uganda to spend up to USD408mn on defence. This is a significant increase on the
USD405.3mn that the country spent on defence in 2013. We expect the defence budget to rise to
USD475.5mn in 2015, and then increasing once again to USD546.3mn in 2016. By 2018, we expect
Uganda to spend USD754mn on defence.
Uganda has, at times, maintained a surplus as regards its defence trade balance between 2010 and 2013. The
country commenced the decade with an arms and ammunition trade balance of USD8.9mn in its favour. In
2014, we expect the country to have a defence trade deficit of USD300,000, although this may reduce
slightly for the remaining years of the forecast period (2015-2018) when we calculate that, on average,
Uganda's defence trade balance will be USD200,000 per year.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/153190/uganda-defence-and-security-report-q2-2014.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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