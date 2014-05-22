Fast Market Research recommends "Uganda Defence & Security Report Q2 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- In 2014, we expect Uganda to spend up to USD408mn on defence. This is a significant increase on the USD405.3mn that the country spent on defence in 2013. We expect the defence budget to rise to USD475.5mn in 2015, and then increasing once again to USD546.3mn in 2016. By 2018, we expect Uganda to spend USD754mn on defence.
Uganda has, at times, maintained a surplus as regards its defence trade balance between 2010 and 2013. The country commenced the decade with an arms and ammunition trade balance of USD8.9mn in its favour. In 2014, we expect the country to have a defence trade deficit of USD300,000, although this may reduce slightly for the remaining years of the forecast period (2015-2018) when we calculate that, on average, Uganda's defence trade balance will be USD200,000 per year.
Uganda has a moderate risk of becoming involved in a major interstate conflict. It faces a similar risk as regards its likelihood of suffering a major terrorist attack, while the country has a comparatively higher risk of suffering from major criminal activity. Accordingly, we have given Uganda an overall security risk rating of 63 for Q214. On average, Uganda has scored an average security risk rating of 61 for the period December 2007 until Q214.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- India Defence & Security Report Q2 2014
- South Korea Defence & Security Report Q2 2014
- Taiwan Defence & Security Report Q2 2014
- Croatia Defence & Security Report Q2 2014
- Spain Defence & Security Report Q2 2014
- Germany Defence & Security Report Q2 2014
- Singapore Defence & Security Report Q3 2014
- Japan Defence & Security Report Q2 2014
- Canada Defence & Security Report Q2 2014
- Kuwait Defence & Security Report Q2 2014