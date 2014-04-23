Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Uganda: Mobile Market Consolidates as LTE Rollout Begins market report to its offering

Summary

'Uganda: Mobile Market Consolidates as LTE Rollout Begins,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Uganda's mobile and fixed telecommunications markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Uganda market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony and broadband and mobile sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.



Key Findings

- Pyramid Research estimates the Ugandan telecommunications sector generated service revenue of US$858m in 2013. But mobile penetration remained low, even by regional standards, at 52%. Revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the next five years, to about $1.2bn in 2018.

- Broadband connections are expected to more than double their share of fixed lines to 60% by 2018, but fixed-line access in Uganda continues to lag significantly behind mobile connectivity.

- Airtel's purchase of Warid's telecom operations will consolidate the market in Uganda. We estimate that through this acquisition, Airtel's share of the mobile market reached 39.4% in 2013, or 7.7m subscriptions, making it the second largest operator, behind MTN.

- Compared with the Kenyan and Tanzanian markets, ARPS in Uganda remains low. This can be attributed to the high level of competition, which we expect to continue to reduce ARPS gradually.



Synopsis

Uganda: Mobile Market Consolidates as LTE Rollout Begins provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Uganda today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Uganda's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.



It provides in-depth analysis of the following:

- Uganda in a regional context; a comparative review of market size and trends with that of other countries in the region.

- Economic, demographic and political context in Uganda.

- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.

- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice and data markets.

- The service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue by fixed and mobile sectors and by voice, data and video in the current year as well as the end of the forecast period.

- The competitive landscape; an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance (including Airtel's purchase of Warid), revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.

- An in-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony and broadband services, mobile voice and data services; a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by technology/platform as well as operator, average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.

- Main opportunities; this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in Uganda's telecommunications markets.



ReasonsToBuy

- This Country Intelligence Report helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive, relevant analysis of Uganda's telecommunications markets based on insights directly from the local market players.

- The report offers a wealth of data on the telecom markets, with the mobile and fixed segments examined in detail.

- The competitive landscape and the major players are given extra attention, enabling local players or prospective market entrants to gain the insight they need.

- The broad but detailed perspective will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players to succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Uganda.

- The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality that allows it to be turned into presentable material immediately.

- The report concludes with an exploration of the opportunities available in the Uganda market to operators, vendors and investors.



Companies Mentioned



MTN Uganda, Uganda Telecom, Airtel/Warid Uganda, Orange Uganda



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153147/uganda-mobile-market-consolidates-as-lte-rollout-begins.html

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