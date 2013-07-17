Ugandan Singer Vasco DADA Releases "Tribute to Nelson Mandela" Hit Single

Kampala, Uganda -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- With mixed reactions over the state of health of internationally re-known anti- apartheid champion and hero, Nelson Madiba Mandela, African based International Pop Singer, Vasco DADA is set to release a world hit single "Tribute to Nelson Mandela" on the Mandela day, July 18th 2013. The singer is slated to handover a debut album to the South African Ambassador in Kampala, though the Embassy has not yet set up a program for the occasion.



Formerly, July 18th was celebrated throughout the Southern African region as Nelson Mandela’s birthday. In 2009, the United Nations declared it as a day to honor his legacy and a global call to every individual to contribute to the positive change of society.



As part of the activities, Vasco DADA and his promoters have granted royalty free access to radio stations across Africa and the Entire world to play the song on that day.



In the song “Tribute to Nelson Mandela”, the 35 year old Ugandan singer summarizes Mandela as the King of People’s hearts. The soft reggae single is set for digital distribution on tunecore.com and iTunes. The singer has twitted on his page www.twitter.com/vasco_dada a few lines of the lyrics that could leave the reader in tears, bearing in mind the health circumstances surrounding the Hero.



The reggae song produced in Kampala and mastered with a select of American professionals selling on fiverr.com, takes the format of a prayer but the producers where careful to push it even into the times after Mandela’s existence.



More about Vasco DADA can be got from www.vascodada.info.



Email: davidnsubuga@ymail.com

Phone: +256772916505

Location: Kampala Uganda