UHT Milk Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Nestle, Candia, Danone Group, Bright Dairy & Food

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- UHT milk is the liquid milk sterilized at an ultra-high temperature (UHT) that imparts it an extended shelf life. The growing consumer preference for UHT milk is primarily driven by its ability to be stored at room temperature for longer time, without the need for refrigeration. The global milk market has been observing a major consumer shift from normal milk to UHT milk since the past few years.



The global UHT Milk Market registered revenues worth US$ 60.8 Bn in 2012, which are expected to raise up to US$ 137.7 Bn by the end of 2019. Over the forecast period 2013-2029, the global UHT milk market will expand at a healthy CAGR of 12.8%.



Consuming milk while on the go has become a popularly growing trend within the recent past, which is one of the primary factors driving the demand for UHT milk worldwide. People nowadays have extremely busy schedules and are forced to seek better alternatives to ordinary liquid milk that need refrigeration, yet has a limited time span when it comes to safe milk consumption. UHT milk is the most sought after alternative to normal milk. It has longer shelf life and does not require cold storage environment. It can be stored at room temperature, which is another key factor that will continue to fuel the demand in the global market.



Segment by Key players:

- Parmalat

- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial

- China Mengniu Dairy

- Nestle

- Candia

- Danone Group

- Bright Dairy & Food

- China Modern Dairy

- Fonterra Co-Operative

- Gujarat Cooperative Milk

- Pactum Dairy

- Arla Foods



Segment by Type:

- Full Cream UHT Milk

- Skimmed UHT Milk

- Semi-skimmed UHT Milk



Segment by Application:

- Direct Drinking

- Food Processing Industry

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. UHT Milk Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. UHT Milk Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. UHT Milk Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global UHT Milk Market Forecast

4.5.1. UHT Milk Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. UHT Milk Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. UHT Milk Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global UHT Milk Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. UHT Milk Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global UHT Milk Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. UHT Milk Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global UHT Milk Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. UHT Milk Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global UHT Milk Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. UHT Milk Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global UHT Milk Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



