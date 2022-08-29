UHT Processing Market Opportunities & Challenges by 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2022 -- The UHT processing market is estimated to reach USD 3.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to account for 6.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for food & beverage products with an extended shelf life in developing countries.



Download PDF Brochure



Opportunity: Covid-19 pandemic opens a potential for developing UHT-based health drinks



After the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a rising demand for healthy food and beverage eating options. People being more conscious about their lifestyle choices are now making more thoughtful purchasing decisions and opting for sustainable alternatives. Also, they are getting increasingly curious about how and where something is made and its impact on the environment.



Due to COVID-19, people are looking to increase their immunity. This quest for products with health benefits opens possibilities for developing UHT-based health drinks. Technical expertise is considered a key differentiator within the beverage processing equipment sector to achieve higher margins. Companies make investments in innovation, which is a vital factor for the overall growth of the industry.



The growing global population is putting increased pressure on producers for the manufacturing, extraction, and maintenance of scarce resources. High energy prices and rising raw material costs are impacting food prices and affecting low-income consumers. The pressure on food supplies is being exacerbated by water shortage, particularly across Africa and Northern Asia. Therefore, advancements in science and technology are helping the extension of shelf life of foods & beverages greatly. The need for marketing UHT processing equipment to the smallest of food & beverage manufacturers is also increasing in the product's market size, especially in countries such as Zambia, Botswana, and Namibia.



Challenge: High product quality requirement for UHT treatment



The products required for UHT treatment must be of superior quality. For instance, when milk is exposed to UHT, it must be of high quality to sustain high heat treatment. For instance, it is also imperative that proteins in raw milk do not cause thermal instability. Raw milk of poor quality hurts both process ability and the final product's quality when treated with high heat. Milk with a pH below 6.65 at 20°C has reduced thermal stability and causes processing problems, difficulties with cleaning, and sedimentation of proteins at the bottom of the package during storage. Therefore, the quality of milk required remains an important criterion.



Environmental mandates regarding the food & beverage packaging and processing industry vary across countries; this makes it very difficult for companies to adjust to the packaging materials used according to the regulations applicable in that specific country/region. Not just the manufacturers, environmental mandates affect the consumer, government, and commercial entities. Consumers are showing more interest in biodegradable and eco-friendly materials; the commercial sector tries to ensure that the packaging of the product does not increase the cost of the product to a large extent such that they lose out on market share. Retailers are also skeptical about the raw materials being used to prepare cartons, boxes, and bags and make sure that they are eco-friendly. Governments in Europe, North America, and North Asia have developed regulations strictly pertaining to the packaging industry about their recycling rates, container deposits, and packaging levies. Such variations in the mandates across regions pose a challenge to the manufacturers, importers, and exporters in this market.



Make an Inquiry



Europe is expected to experience the largest share for UHT processing during the forecast period and Asia Pacific records the highest growth rate in UHT Processing market.



The Europe region is the largest market for UHT processing globally. The two major countries contributing to the largest market share in this region are France and Germany. France is one of the largest producers of milk in the world. Hence, the market for UHT processing has been consistently rising in the French dairy processing equipment market. France is also one of the early adopters of shelf-stable milk products. As a result, the country positions itself as the largest shareholder in the global UHT processing market.



Key Market Players: Tetra Laval International S.A. (Tetra Laval) (Switzerland), SPX Flow (US), GEA Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), and Elecster Oyj (Finland), Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery (China), Microthermics (US), REDA S.P.A. (Italy), Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery (China), TESSA I.E.C Group (Israel), Stephan Machinery Gmbh (Germany), GOMA Engineering (India), Nanjing Prosky Food Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd (China), JBT (US), Neologic Engineers Private Ltd.(India), M&E Trading Gmbh & Co KG (Germany), Iwai Kikai Kogyo Co., Ltd (Japan)., Machine Point Group (Spain), Krones AG(Germany), Paul Muellar Company (US), IMA Group (Italy), Feldmeier Equipment Inc (US), Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland B.V. (Netherlands), Highland Equipment Inc.(Canada), Repute Engineers Private Limited (India).).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441