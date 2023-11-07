UHT Processing Market: Robust Growth Driven by Customization and Increasing Demand for Extended Shelf Life

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2023 -- The UHT processing market, currently valued at USD 4.6 billion and projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 13.4%, is experiencing substantial growth owing to the rising demand for extended shelf life in the food and beverage industry. Customization of UHT technologies according to specific product requirements and capacity needs has become a key focus for companies operating in this market.



Dominance of Indirect UHT Processing Segment:



The indirect mode of UHT processing, known for its customizability and suitability for products with higher viscosity, has garnered significant market share and is projected to witness a higher growth rate. Industries, particularly in the dairy sector, opt for indirect heat exchangers as they offer flexibility for future capacity expansions, enhancing their appeal in the UHT processing market.



Preference for Liquid-Based UHT Processing:



The liquid segment is leading the UHT processing market, primarily driven by the surging demand for extended shelf life in beverages. With the ability to extend shelf life by up to three months, UHT processing has become a crucial solution for companies striving to maintain balance in the demand-supply chain. This heightened demand for UHT processing, especially in the liquid segment, contributes significantly to the market's growth trajectory.



Milk and Dairy Desserts as Key Applications:



Milk and dairy desserts represent the dominant application segment in the UHT processing market, capturing the majority of the market share. The susceptibility of dairy products to spoilage, even under refrigeration, has prompted the adoption of UHT treatment to extend their shelf life. Consequently, the dairy industry's preference for UHT processing has significantly contributed to the market's growth, particularly in the milk and dairy desserts segment.



European Market Leading the Way:



The European region, renowned for its consumption of UHT-treated milk, stands as a prominent market for UHT processing, accounting for a significant share. The preference for UHT-processed milk products, owing to their non-reliance on refrigeration, has fueled the market's growth in Europe, positioning the region at the forefront of UHT processing adoption.



Key Market Players:



Leading market players such as Tetra Laval (Switzerland), GEA Group (Germany), and Alfa Laval (Sweden) are strengthening their presence through product services and customization, with a focus on providing comprehensive after-sale maintenance and spare part services. These companies, with a significant market presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, are driving the evolution of the UHT processing market through their innovative and customer-centric strategies.



