New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- According to Reports and Data UHT processing (ultra-high temperature) market, was valued at USD 2.85 Billion in 2019; this is projected to reach 4.98 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.98% during the forecast period. The global food and beverage market is increasing remarkably in recent times, assisted by a vast consumer base. Nevertheless, production to consumption procedure is a time-consuming activity, owing to which manufacturers rely on methods and technologies that promote the increase of goods shelf-life. UHT processing has earned tremendous recognition in the current food and beverage business, due to the most extended shelf-life advancing treatments. Also, it benefits in enhancing the shelf-life of the product also reduces the wastage of food, thereby accelerating the growth of the UHT processing market. Moreover, the hygienic design of food processing technology has been a long time concern from the consumer's end. The objective of this technology is to maximize the destruction of microorganisms while minimum chemical alterations in the processed product, which means finding the optimal combination of temperature and time for different types of food.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The UHT processing market, by end-product form, has been bifurcated into semi-liquid and liquid. The liquid segment dominated the market in 2019, and is anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR by 2026. This can be accredited to the large number of novel products being treated by UHT.



India in APAC segments holds the largest share in the UHT processing market due to the increased production, consumption of milk, and easy availability of raw materials. But the processes involved in the treatment of the milk or other beverage is pricey, thus increasing the cost of the end-use goods. However, Aseptic packaging machines are expensive in India, and UHT milk depends entirely on them. Moreover, loss of nutritional value in the production process is still a significant hindrance to the UTH processing market.



In order to maintain an efficient production system, Tetra Laval International (Switzerland), launched a software tool for its Packinox combined feed heat exchangers that make it accessible to continuously optimize the stream of recycle gas in catalytic reformers and paraxylene plants. The benefit is maximum operating reliability and high yield, without risk for obstacles caused by insufficient lifting. Obtaining the right balance between the flow rates of liquid feed and recycle gas is vital in catalytic reforming and paraxylene generation. If the gas flow is too large, the pressure in the procedure rises, which drives to lower yield and higher prices for compression. If the gas stream is too low, the gas cannot elevate all of the liquid through the heat exchanger. This results in poor performance and, in the worst case, severe damage to the heat exchanger.



Competitive Terrain:



The global UHT Processing market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global UHT Processing market are listed below:



GEA Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Tetra Laval International (Switzerland), SPX Flow (US), Elecster (Finland), Microthermics (US), REDA (Italy), Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery (China), TESSA IEC Group (Israel), Stephan Machinery (Germany), Goma Engineering (India), and Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery (China).



Based on mode of equipment operation, the market has been segmented as follows:



Direct



Indirect



Based on end-product form, the market has been segmented as follows:



Liquid



Semi-liquid



Based on application, the market has been segmented as follows:



Milk



Dairy desserts



Juices



Soups



Others (soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, and sauces)



