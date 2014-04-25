Uiee Introduces Unique, New Charger for All Devices via Indiegogo

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Uiee is a portable charger and a wall charger combined together in one tiny product. Users can use the built-in battery to charge their devices when they are on the go and they can also use Uiee to charge their devices at home by plugging it in to any wall socket.



Uiee is a small, new company with big plans. They started a few months ago and are now at Indiegogo to jump start things and introduce themselves and their new product, Uiee, to users. The idea of Uiee is that charging should be simple, convenient and stylish. To achieve this, the creators have made Uiee super small. Therefore, it`s pocket-able and put a clip on the back so it`s also wearable. To ensure simplicity and convenience, they have given Uiee a retractable wire so there's no knots and tangles. The prongs fold in & out with a simple slide of the small wheel on the side.



Uiee has been working on this for many, many months now, making sure that every little detail has been given enough attention and now the team is finally ready to introduce the product to people. They currently need support from the backers who can order their own Uiee or pledging any amount they like and help bring it to life. By ordering Uiee, they will support the final stages of development such as safety certification, final prototyping and finally manufacturing and shipping.



The regular price of one Uiee is $50 on Indiegogo. The Indiegogo special offer applies for the first 750 orders only, with a price of $40. Retailers seeking bulk prices are requested to send an email to support@uieepower.com.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1gROAnY