UIY Technology Company Manufactures Microwave Components

Shenzhen, Longgang -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Engineering involved in the manufacture of core components in any industry is quite critical. Core components are like processors and other chip-level components in computer. UIY Technology Co. Ltd. is involved with similar line of production. It manufactures microwave/RF components such as attenuator, drop in circulator, coupler, filter, coaxial isolator, etc., which have widespread utility in digital television, microwave communication system, radar system, radio paging and RF systems. Sufficient expertise is required in core engineering as these parts are vital for the system to work efficiently. The products of the company support 3G, GSM, LTE and Wimax for devices that need connectivity.



UIY components are sold throughout the World and are much appreciated for the quality. It is counted as one of the top manufacturers and exporters of microwave parts with sound reputation in market, extensive business channels and strong customer foundation. The Chinese manufacturer has emerged as a strong competitor to engineering leaders in the related technology fields. The wide ranges of internal parts that the company manufactures bear testimony of its competitiveness. The RF Circulator alone has 6 kinds, viz., coaxial circulator, and surface mount circulator, drop in circulator, microstrip circulator, broadband circulator and dual junction circulator. Like RF circulators, UIY manufactures RF isolators too. The types of RF isolators are also similar such as coaxial isolator, dual junction isolator, etc.



RF circulators are passive electromagnetic components with 3 or more ports and are used to control the direction of signal-flow in circuits. The circulators that are specifically designed to regulate direction of signal flow in microwaves are named microwave circulators. The basic architecture of microwave circulators is similar to that of RF circulators because the former is a kind of the latter. Coaxial attenuators, coaxial termination, low pass filters, band pass filters and hybridge combiner are other categories of products that are manufactured by UIY Technology. There are numerous models of each kind of component. For instance, there are more than 20 different models of coaxial isolator according to their frequency and other factors.



UIY Technology has made its mark in the manufacturing industry through strict adherence to its protocols. The company respects innovation, objectivity and integrity and advocates teamwork, dedication as a company philosophy and pursuit of excellence among its employees. By integrating the goal of the company with the objective of its staffs, UIY Technology has developed a closely bonded structure that reflects on every level of the company from engineering to sales. Moreover, R&D, testing, sales and service is all under direct control of the company. Therefore, it maintains desired co-ordination in all its departments and produces components that meet expectation of consumers.



About UIY Technology Co. Ltd.

URL: www.uiy.com

UIY Technology Co. Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturing company that is involved with the production of circulators, isolators, attenuators and similar internal components. The company has long array of products and provide full support for each of them. The online contact page can be used, if the support page does not have the required information.



Media Contact

Company : UIY Technology Co. Ltd.

Address : B29H, Binfenshiji, Longxiang Blvd,

Longgang District, Shenzhen 518172, China.

Phone : +86-755-25999909

Fax : +86-755-25999959

Email Id : sales@uiy.com

Website : http://www.uiy.com/