UIY Technology - Delivering Top Quality Microwave and RF Components

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- An RF isolator is basically a 2-port passive device manufactured with ferrite materials and magnet that helps to protect various RF components. UIY Technology specializes in the designing and manufacture of RF isolators along with several other microwave devices related products. The products manufactured and supplied by the company are used in digital television, radio paging, radar system, microwave communication system and other RF system. The frequency range of the RF isolator ranges from 20MHz to 20GHz and generally used in a variety of commercial applications along with space and military applications. The products manufactured by the company ensure high isolation, low insertion loss and high power handling. The company also offers its clients with custom designs upon request.



RF circulator helps with the control of signal flow direction within a circuit and happens to be a passive component. RF circulators manufactured by UIY Technology comes in different forms which include coaxial circulator, broadband circulator, surface mount circulator, dual junction circulator, microstrip circulator and more. These components find extensive use in different types of commercial applications as well as space and military applications. These components guarantee high power handling, high isolation and low insertion loss. The online portal of the company allows businesses to choose their desired components from the comprehensive list of available components. The products made by the company are sold throughout the world and highly appreciated for their build, quality and durability.



Among the different types of circulators manufactured by UIY Technology, the Drop in Circulator is a widely used component in different commercial applications all over the world. Over the years, the company has developed a solid market reputation, strong mark competitiveness, extensive business channels and strong customer foundation. This has been possible through its unending efforts to satisfy the demands of its clients from every corner of the globe. The company’s dedication, innovation, objectivity and integrity have helped it to emerge as one of the leaders when it comes to manufacture and supply of Microwave/RF components.



Quality remains the primary concern of the company for all the products manufactured. The company employs the use of the most sophisticated technologies and equipments to ensure that every operation remains smooth and sound. They have a huge team of highly knowledgeable, skilled and motivated individuals who are constantly on the lookout for new ways to innovate and deliver. Starting from Research & Development to Production, every step is carried out under proper supervision and surveillance of experienced professionals so that quality is never compromised. UIY Technology is of the belief that the job of a company does not end with the delivery of products as after sales service plays a huge role towards the growth and development of the company.



URL: http://www.uiy.com/



About UIY Technology Company Limited

UIY Technology based in China is a reputed and well-established supplier of Microwave/RF components to different parts of the world. The products manufactured by them are used in digital television, radio paging, microwave communication system and more.



For Media Contact:

UIY Technology CO., Ltd

Address: B29H, Binfenshiji, Longxiang Blvd,

Longgang District, Shenzhen 518172, China.

Tel: +86-755-25999909

Fax: +86-755-25999959

E-mail: sales@uiy.com

Website: www.uiy.com