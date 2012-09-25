UJMedia Releases New Software : iOS 6/5.1.1 Untethered Jailbreak/Unlock for iPhone 4/4S

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- UJMedia has released an update of their latest Software Sap Shield V.6.0 compatible for untethered jailbreak and Unlock on iPhone 4S/4 and 3GS .



Jailbreaking an iPhone is usually considered when users have it up to here with the limitations imposed by carriers, may it be AT&T, Verizon or Sprint, or by Apple itself. UJMedia official website www.UnlockOrJailbreak.com claims to have jailbroken more iPhones than anyone else in the business, with a new, improved and recently-launched version of its jailbreaking software.



According to a press release for mobile phone jailbreaking site UnlockOrJailbreak.com, the latest version of its tool is able to unlock and jailbreak two previous versions of the iPhone with an older version of iOS. The site claims that both the iPhone 3GS, 4 and 4S with iOS 5.1.1 would result in the Cydia app being installed on the device; this should also work for the iPad tablet. Cydia would allow users to search for applicable software packages that would work on an Apple device that has been jailbroken – this includes the iPhone, the iPad and the iPod touch.



UJMedia promises users that use the Jailbreak/Unlock iPhone 4S/4/3GS iOS 5.1.1 Untethered Software would get a 30-day money back guarantee if they aren’t satisfied with the product within the first month. Lifetime updates and support would be available free of charge as part of the software package. The company describes its software as easy to use, thanks to its illustrated jailbreaking and unlocking guide for iPhone users.



Since starting out in 2010, UnlockOrJailbreak.com has been providing users with solutions for jailbreaking/Unlocking iPhones – over the past two years, the company had jailbroken more than 250,000 iPhones around the world.



Compared to other similar services, this is one of the highest, if not the highest numbers of jailbroken iPhones worldwide. The process of jailbreaking has become a feasible alternative for consumers who do not want to be tied down to a two-year carrier agreement.



This would allow users to modify their device’s file system, install third-party apps or change the appearance of their system to their liking without having to worry about carrier or manufacturer limitations.



About UJMedia Company

UJMedia Ltd brings to you all the latest buzz in jailbreak/unloking technology, fully automated software for global usage.