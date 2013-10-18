UK 2013 Robbery & Burglary Hot Spots Revealed as Both Crimes See a Fall in Reported Incidents

Darlington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Reported incidents of burglary and robbery have decreased at an astonishing rate since 2010. Burglary has fallen over 10% since 2010 from 339,079 incidents, down to 298,536 incidents. Similarly robbery has fallen at a faster rate of almost 20% down from 53,393 incidents in 2010 to 40,003 in 2013.



Burglary Incident Hot Spots (By Police Force):

South Yorkshire

Population: 1,264,929

Reported Incidents: 1,404



Humberside Police

Population: 880,438

Reported Incidents: 901



West Yorkshire Police

Population: 2,226,709

Reported Incidents: 2,152



Metropolitan Police

Population: 7,173,541

Reported Incidents: 6,572



West Midlands Police

Population: 2,587,195

Reported Incidents: 2,028



Robbery Incident Hot Spots (By Police Force):

Metropolitan Police

Population: 7,173,541

Reported Incidents: 2,594



West Midlands Police

Population: 2,587,195

Reported Incidents: 445



Bedfordshire Police

Population: 594,798

Reported Incidents: 58



Nottinghamshire Police

Population: 1,000,755

Reported Incidents: 91



Greater Manchester Police

Population: 3,746,600

Reported Incidents: 289



The highest reported amount of burglary incidents in the past 3 years was in March 2011 when there was 44322 reported incidents. For robbery the busiest month was also March 2011.



Bike theft has also become an increasing problem in Britain’s major towns and cities with incidents up over 10% in the last year. The Metropolitan police dealt with 4 times as many incidents of bike theft (2021 incidents, 2.8 thefts per million people) when compared with the Greater Manchester Police (527, 1.4 thefts per million people). Cambridgeshire Constabulary was the busiest police force in the UK with bike theft with 371 incidents per million people.



Shoplifting has been one of the few theft related crimes to actually increase. The top 5 hot spots (incidents per million population) are: Cleveland Police, Humberside Police, South Yorkshire, Northamptonshire Police & Merseyside Police. There were 26265 reported incidents of shop lifting in August 2013.



Malcolm Ord owner of The Security Directory UK said this about the crime trends “It's great to see burglary and robbery incidents drop but home owners and commuters should remain vigilante as we approach the winter when crimes of this nature usually increase.”



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