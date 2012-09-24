Renovation of London Airports Facilitates Transportation

Windsor, Berkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Beaumont Windsor Taxis, a leading UK airport taxi service, saw a dramatic rise in business arrive with the 2012 Olympics. London’s airports spent years preparing for the onslaught of passengers that would arrive for the games, which included enhancing access to airport transportation. Expansions and updates have made taxi service – the most popular means of airport travel – much more convenient.



A representative from Beaumont Windsor Taxis commented on the company’s recent experience during the Olympic games: “We pride ourselves on offering high-end airport transportation and these Olympics presented a unique challenge; a challenge we fully intended to meet. Traveling can be stressful and exhausting and we aim to help make every customer’s trip a pleasant experience. We are happy to report that we met that goal during the busy time of the Olympics.”



Beaumont Windsor Taxis offers transportation across several regions of London in addition to airport service. The company offers a meet-and-greet service at the airport and monitors passenger flight status to ensure a prompt arrival, regardless of schedule changes.



About Beaumont Windsor Taxis

Based in the Royal County of Berkshire, Beaumont Windsor Taxis provides transfer services to and from Heathrow, Gatwick, London City, Stanstead and Luton Airports, as well as across the Slough and Windsor regions. The company prides itself on always maintaining competitive prices and exceptional customer service. For more information, please visit: www.taxis-heathrow.co.uk.