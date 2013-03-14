UK Annual Forecasts 2012-17: Clothing & Footwear - New Study Released

Recently published research from Verdict Research, "UK Annual Forecasts 2012-17: Clothing & Footwear", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- The UK clothing & footwear market has continued to suffer in 2012 as weak consumer confidence and job cuts keep volume growth muted, and low levels of footfall keeps discounting activity high. This report examines the prospects for the market over the next five years to 2017, analysing issues such as the impact of the economy, as well as the performances of both specialists and non-specialists.
Scope
- Understand which categories within clothing & footwear will perform the best and offer the most opportunities, using our expenditure forecasts to 2017
- Use our market share and channels of distribution to find out which retailers and channels pose the biggest threat
- Discover our comprehensive analysis of the key issues set to impact the clothing & footwear market over the next five years
- Identify the market growth drivers and inhibitors and implement our strategies to improve sales growth potential
Report Highlights
Recovery in 2013 will be far more gradual than initially anticipated, with consumers remaining very cautious with spending on discretionary items, particularly since the cost of food and household commodities remain high. However, consumer confidence will gradually improve, accelerating expenditure growth and volumes of clothing and footwear items.
Growth in clothing specialists' sales will be three times that of footwear specialists between 2012 and 2017, with higher inflation and a return to purchasing good value for money clothing driving the market.
New entrants to the UK clothing market will approach it more cautiously than pre-recession, preferring to open destination, flagship stores, which showcase the whole range, in few, high footfall locations rather than rolling out stores in every major city and town - keeping specialist space growth more muted than historically.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What is the clothing & footwear market size and how will it develop over the next five years?
- Which channels have performed the best over the last five years, and which channels have seen their share of the market decline?
- What are the key issues that will impede or maximise future growth opportunities?
- What strategies can I put in place to help drive sales and protect sales densities and profitability from falling?
