Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- In 2013, the DIY & gardening sector grows again as gardening rebounds strongly from its tough 2012. Growth continues up to 2017 as DIY grows again as the housing market improves and gardening stays strong. However, there are significant changes within the sector. Non-specialists will gain a greater market share and specialists are striking a balance between reducing space while maintaining sales.
Growth returns to the market in 2013 as the gardening sector recovers from its poor 2012 when the poor weather impacted sales. The DIY sub-sector grows again in 2014 as the housing market improves and gains momentum later in the period as shoppers redecorate their home. Gardening stays buoyant up to 2017 as it is used more as a social space.
Non-specialists are set to gain a greater share of the DIY & gardening market with garden centres being the main beneficiary as more shoppers convert their garden into an extra room and become more of a destination for shoppers with restaurants to encourage dwell time. Grocers also gain share as they can offer lower prices and greater convenience.
With challenging conditions for DIY, retailers are actively aiming to exit from unprofitable space and make remaining space work harder. From 2012 to 2017, specialist space is forecast to fall by 3.0%, through stores being closed and space being sub-let to other retailers. With stronger sales during this period, we expect densities to increase.
