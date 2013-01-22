UK Annual Forecasts 2012-17: Food & Grocery - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Verdict Research, "UK Annual Forecasts 2012-17: Food & Grocery", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Supply-chain driven inflation will continue to push up prices for the next five years and as a result volumes will remain restricted. Top-up shopping will drive footfall to smaller stores. Out-of-town stores will suffer further from the switch to online and high petrol prices. In 2012 expansion takes a back seat to refurbishments as retailers seek to maximise sales densities in existing space.
Scope
- Use our market share & channels of distribution to find out which retailers and channels are set to grow or decline significantly in the next 5 years
- Discover our comprehensive analysis of the key issues set to impact the food & grocery market over the next five years
- Identify the market growth drivers and inhibitors and implement our strategies to improve sales growth potential
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Inflation in 2013 will remain high at 2.9% resulting from poor harvests and pressure from oil prices. Grains from the US and Russia are particularly impacted as is fruit & veg in the UK. Ongoing oil price inflation keeps pressure on costs up. Volumes remain restricted with shoppers putting on average one less item in their baskets.
Convenience and online are the focus for grocers as out-of-town footfall declines. There will be a shift from expansion to refurbishment as investment in store environments gains precedence over continued store openings. Focus on fresh food and counters brings retailers back from Big Box to traditional grocers.
Increased footfall in neighbourhoods provides an opportunity for specialists but, the expansion and improvement of grocers and symbol groups brings a significant threat. Consolidation will slow but continue. Added-value, service and expertise are important for survival.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What is the food & grocery market size and how will it develop over the next five years?
- Which channels have performed the best over the last five years, and which channels have seen their share of the market decline?
- What are the key issues that will impede or maximise future growth opportunities?
- What strategies can I put in place to help drive sales and protect sales densities and profitability from falling?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Food and Grocery Retailing in Global: Market Guide to 2016
- Food and Grocery Retailing in Emerging Asia: Market Guide to 2016
- Food and Grocery Retailing in BRIC: Market Guide to 2016
- Food and Grocery Retailing in Europe to 2016: Market Guide
- Food and Grocery Retailing in G20 to 2016: Market Guide
- Food and Grocery Retailing in Latin America to 2016: Market Guide
- Food and Grocery Retailing in Asia-Pacific: Market Guide to 2016
- Food and Grocery Retailing in Emerging Markets to 2016: Market Guide
- Food and Grocery Retailing in Eastern Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Food and Grocery Retailing in G8 to 2016: Market Guide