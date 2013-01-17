UK Annual Forecasts 2012-17: Music & Video - New Market Report Now Available

New Publishing market report from Verdict Research: "UK Annual Forecasts 2012-17: Music & Video"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- The decline of the music & video market shows no signs of abating. Streaming services, piracy and squeezed discretionary income have resulted in a fall in sales, while the increasing dominance of online and digital media has placed further pressure on the high street and physical sales. Retailers will need to adapt quickly and manage the declining market
Scope
- Discover our comprehensive analysis of the key issues set to impact the music & video market over the next five years.
- Learn about the key drivers and inhibitors of the market.
- Use our market share and channels of distribution analysis to find out which retailers and channels pose the biggest threat.
Report Highlights
As increasing numbers of people adopt streaming services such as Spotify, the record industry and retailers will be forced to reassess their business models in order to continue generating revenue. This will result in less of a focus on retail and greater attention being paid to subscription services.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Despite government moves to clamp down on piracy, it continues unabated, with many consumers unconcerned of the possible penalties involved. This has resulted in a dramatic decline in volumes, as consumers are reluctant to pay for something they can access for free, regardless of the legal implications.
By 2016, the music & video retail market will be worth almost GBP1bn less than it was in 2012. This will be a result of a paradigm shift in the business models of both record labels and film studios, as they seek to monetise their products outside of retail, leading to a notable decline in volumes.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How is the music & video market changing and what do I need to do to change with it?
- Which channels have performed the best over the last five years, and which channels have seen their share of the market decline?
- How can I best manage the decline in the music & video market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Publishing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Music & Video: Global Industry Guide
- Global Music, Video, Book, Stationery and Entertainment Software Specialists Market Size and Forecast to 2016
- UK Annual Forecasts 2010-2015: Music & Video
- Global Music, Video, Book, Stationery, and Entertainment Software Specialists Market Size and Forecast to 2015
- Music, Video and Entertainment Software Retailing in Emerging Asia: Market Guide to 2016
- Music, Video and Entertainment Software Retailing in Emerging Markets to 2016: Market Guide
- Music, Video and Entertainment Software Retailing in Asia-Pacific: Market Guide to 2016
- Music, Video and Entertainment Software Retailing in Global: Market Guide to 2016
- Music, Video and Entertainment Software Retailing in G20 to 2016: Market Guide
- Music, Video and Entertainment Software Retailing in Eastern Europe: Market Guide to 2016