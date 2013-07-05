UK AV Solutions Provides Nationwide Lighting and Sound for Events of All Sizes

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Events come in many forms, from the humble children’s party to the gloss of a corporate conference to the heartfelt celebration of a wedding. These events are all times wherein individuals gather together for the sake of a greater vision of celebration and cooperation, and so it is understandable that event hosts want to make the occasion memorable. The services of UK AV Solutions has for a long time helped event hosts work with planners to equip their event with amazing audio and visual treats for guests. Now, the company has cut out the middle man to produce even greater events at a fraction of the cost.



UK AV Solutions, which has traditionally provided audio visual equipment hire, is well known for leading the industry in the UK by providing photo booths, lighting rigs, pa systems, laser displays, starlit dance floors, mobile bars, trussing and rigging to transform virtually any space indoors or outdoors into an incredible events venue.



What they are now doing is providing events planning and management services for both corporate and private clients, enabling those looking for weddings, conferences, concerts or corporate events to get everything they need from a single provider and cut out the cost of a middle man.



A spokesperson for UK AV Solutions explained:



“After years in the business we understand the importance of constantly striving for the very latest technological capacity- in having cutting edge equipment our lighting and sound experts can unleash their creativity in ways not previously possible. We provide AV hire, but we now also provide event planning and hosting services including staff and specialists who are unparalleled in delivering memorable, fun-packed and highly successful events at every scale. Many traditionalists wouldn’t have thought our services would be needed for something like a wedding, and yet we’ve been invited to the Wedding Show to demonstrate our capabilities. Every day we are unlocking what’s possible for new and amazing events.”



About UK AV Solutions

UK AV Solutions consists of a team of highly skilled and experienced individuals dedicated to providing a service that is second to none. A combination of highly creative audio visual specialists and extremely knowledgeable event planners provide the expertise to cover every eventuality, from international festivals to birthday parties. From information, please visit: http://www.ukavsolutions.co.uk/