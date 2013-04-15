UK Based Art Dealers Launch Showcase for Artists from Around the World

Bedfordshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- UK based Art entrepreneurs have recently joined forces to provide both a showcase and marketplace for an array of Artists and Designers from around the globe.



In less than one month http://www.artistsinfo.co.uk has become the most searched online art gallery on the world’s second largest search engine, YouTube. The site is easy to navigate and has advanced search software, enabling visitors to select Art by style, location, names and keywords.



Starting out with just a handful of UK Artists, the site has already grown to include talented Artists from five continents. The selection of work on offer includes paintings, pottery, jewellery, sculpture and much more.



Commenting on their new venture, Melanie Burnell and Jean Dennis explained that Artists are finding less and less opportunity to exhibit their work as Galleries struggle to survive. Individually most Artists cannot afford the costs to market themselves. By showcasing their work to the World 24/7 on http://www.artistsinfo.co.uk each Artist has a much greater chance of selling direct as the trend for online shopping continues to grow.



For the consumer, they are now just one click away from discovering a great new selection of Art to purchase or commission and when they buy direct they get ‘True Value for Art.’



