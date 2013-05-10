UK Based Entrepreneur Daniel Gerrard Invests One Million Pounds in New 24 Hour Addiction Treatment Website

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Celebrity Interventionist and millionaire UK entrepreneur Daniel Gerrard today has officially taken the wraps off his latest healthcare venture which offers free help to people affected by drug and alcohol addiction.



The £1,000,000 investment in Addiction Helpline (Addiction.org.uk) follows 2 similar big money investments in the same sector earlier in the year including a £500,000 investment in a state of the addiction treatment centre managing a network of over 1000 rehab partners around the world.



At a press conference announcing the launch of the project Daniel Gerrard told reporters “ I am excited and proud to be investing in this new business which will provide much needed help and support for anyone who has been affected by drug or alcohol addiction. As a recovering addict I know that for too long the UK has lacked the professional treatment services which we are now providing.”



The new website addiction.org.uk has been online for less than a week and has already recived over 2000 calls from across the UK with every caller being provided with advice on local free rehab treatment options as well as private rehabs across the world.



Operations director Paul Cockburn told reporters “We have worked hard to build a great team of professional addiction treatment experts in our London support centre and local teams around the UK. I am confident that every time one of our team answer a call we are one step closer to changing someones live for the better.”



The new website operates 24 hours a day , 365 days a year and all calls are 100% free and completely confidential. The site also offers a comprehensive addiction treatment guide with information on addiction



