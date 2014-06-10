UK Based Fashion Designer 'Jelena Fehmi' Seeks Crowdfunding Through Kickstarter to Be Part of the Global Curvy Body Movement with Classy and Trendy "Dea London"

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. Fashion is in the sky, in the street, fashion has everything to do with ideas, the way we live and what is happening all around us.



Dea London inspires women to think outside of the box. Women of all kinds can be beautiful – be they thin, plus-sized, short, very tall, ebony to porcelain-skinned and/or quirky, clumsy, shy or outgoing and everything in between.



Dea London thinks that whatever size or shape body a woman is, it's important for her to love her curves and embrace them. Everyone at the Dea Studio worked hard to research, design and create clothes for the fashion-conscious, curvy professional woman.



Their collection consists of chic dresses, jackets, skirts and pants. They are creating an optical illusion around the body shapes of contemporary woman; the woman who wants to feel confident and capable at work by looking stylish and beautiful with her natural curves in mind.



It's no secret that many curvaceous women struggle to find clothes that fit well, that suit their role in their daily lives and, perhaps most importantly, make them feel confident and beautiful. Dea London would like to change the perception of what “plus size” represents and bring curvy women straight into the modern age so they can start to look and feel like the goddesses they are.



Dea London is visiting the United States in June of 2014 to gain additional insight and experience to curvy women in America with an eye on introducing a new look for the contemporary working woman. They need funding to bring the Spring/Summer 2015 collections to the high profile retailers.



This project will only be funded if at least £46,000 is pledged by Mon, Jun 23 2014 4:31 PM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1hwEhvC