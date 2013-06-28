UK Based Travel Agent Globehunters Announces the Introduction of Orlando Flights Summer Deals

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- UK based online travel agent Globehunters announced the introduction of new Orlando flights deals for the summer 2013 season, in an attempt to increase their business towards this ever so popular holiday destination.



The agent is set to offer direct and one stop flights to Orlando from London Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh and other regional airports. Using its network of suppliers and global distribution systems, and thanks to partnerships with leading airlines, Globehunters is able to offer a variety of flight options and flight deals with Virgin Atlantic, United Airlines, British Airways, US Airways and Delta Airlines, with daily flights from the aforementioned airports.



In such a fierce market, the online based UK travel agent has managed to keep ahead of the competition by providing competitive prices to the market to Orlando as well as many other worldwide popular destinations.



Globehunters has also managed to grow their international presence in the marketplace to a variety of long and short haul destinations in the past few years due to close collaboration with some exclusive international partners, allowing the company to offer affordable flights from all of the major UK airports.



About Globehunters

Globehunters offers flights, accommodation and holiday packages to every corner of the globe. Globehunters is ATOL protected and IATA and ABTA members, providing comprehensive airline failure insurance to all its customers.



The company has an established relationship with travel partners offering some of the most competitively priced flight and holiday deals on the market, including airlines, luxury hotels, resorts, boutique hotels, local tour companies and several cars hire companies throughout the world.



The success of the company is based on an intuitive and logical online bookable website, offering a range of flight and land products and services catering for all holiday types. The organisation is able to draw on its supplier relationships and experienced travel staff to offer a wide range of destinations across the globe.



