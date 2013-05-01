U.K. Based Website Reveals Valuable Insights About How to Become a Stockbroker

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Be-a.co.uk announces the release of important finance related career information at http://be-a.co.uk/stockbroker/. As the economy slowly begins to recover, residents all across the United Kingdom are turning to this website for career advice.



According to Dan Morgan, Editor-in-Chief of Be-a.co.uk, the most common reason that people give for choosing a stockbroker career path is the pay. Mr. Morgan claims that while salaries for junior brokers aren’t particularly large, it’s the commission structure of the pay that draws in high achievers. In fact, Mr. Morgan states that high performing individuals can make over £30,000 as a trainee stockbroker, and senior level professionals can make well over £1,000,000.



Be-a.co.uk has built a reputation on providing key details regarding various careers in the United Kingdom, and their new section on how to become a stockbroker is believed to become one of the most popular yet. New graduates and experienced professionals are known to use Be-a.co.uk for career tips.



Finance related careers have experienced quite a bit of bad press over the past few years. This is due in no small part to the financial meltdown and tumultuous world economy. Nevertheless, Mr. Morgan believes that stockbroker jobs will remain some of the most coveted in the entire financial sector. The earnings are simply too large to ignore.



According to the website, there are three different types of stockbroking services. The first is referred to as “execution only.” In these positions, stockbrokers will only act on the instruction of the client when it comes to buying and selling.



The second type of stockbroker position is called an “advisory dealing” position, and this is where the broker makes recommendations to the client. However, the ultimate decision-making power still rests with the client.



The final stockbroking position is referred to as a “discretionary dealing” position, and this is where a broker will make buying and selling decisions based on the investment objectives of each individual client.



According to the Be-a.co.uk website, the most valuable university degrees for aspiring stockbrokers are in economics, finance or investment management. Every stockbroker in the United Kingdom must obtain a FSA (Financial Services Association) certification.



Mr. Morgan states that there are several different factors that will ultimately determine the salary of a stockbroker. This includes your experience, the location of your position and your employer. Most positions will be found in London.



Mr. Morgan anticipates a steady demand for stockbroker positions in the next few years. As one generation prepares itself to retire, another is preparing to take over in the job market.



About Be-a.co.uk

Be-a.co.uk is positioning itself to become the web’s #1 resource for career information in the United Kingdom. Both working professionals and recent graduates can find comprehensive information about various career tracks on the site.



If you’d like more information about how to become a stockbroker, please visit http://be-a.co.uk/stockbroker/.



Media Contact

Be-a.co.uk

info@be-a.co.uk

London, United Kingdom

http://be-a.co.uk